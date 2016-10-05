100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Co-Hosts Successful College Expo at TSU

This past Saturday, October 1, the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston and the Empowering through Education, Inc. (ETE) organization hosted over 200 high school and middle school students at ETE’s Annual College Expo that was free and open to the general public.

Students and their parents from Houston and surrounding cities participated in college preparation seminars, a Texas Southern University campus tour and got an opportunity to visit with college admissions representatives from more than 15 colleges and universities. Students in attendance at the College Expo also got the opportunity to apply for $50,000 in scholarships.

Colleges and universities represented included: Texas Southern University, Hampton University- Official, Alabama A&M University, Morehouse College, The University of Texas at Austin, Williams College, Wellesley College, University of Notre Dame, Southern University and A&M College – Baton Rouge, LA, Bethune-Cookman University, Cornell University, Wake Forest University, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University of Louisiana and more.

Attendees heard from internationally-renowned motivational speaker, Erik Cork, who is also a nationally recognized writing consultant. Cork is the creator of the lively workshop entitled Rap, Rhythm & Rhyme: Rebuilding the Writing Foundation, as well as the founder of International Write Now, Inc. He is a former writing instructor for the University of Houston’s BRIDGE and

MESET (Minority Enrichment Summer Engineering Training) programs, as well as a former writer-in-residence for the nationally–acclaimed WITS (Writers-In-The-Schools) organization.

Constantly an advocate for children, Cork has published interviews that he conducted with Susan Taylor, Editor-In-Chief of Essence Magazine, as well as actress/talk show healer and living legend Oprah Winfrey.

The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston seeks to serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing diverse talents, to create an environment where children and communities are motivated to achieve and to empower people to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic fabric of the communities in which they serve. Members of the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston who represented and helped support the event included: Alan Hudson, Juan Wyms, Tracy Whitehead, Kenneth Robinson Jr. (President Elect), Derek Holmes, Joe Gordon, Cornelius Jones and others.

Others in attendance included: Joe Gordon, founder and board chairman at Empowering Through Education; Juanita Hines, founder of Regional Consulting; college admissions representatives from the various institutions; and all the volunteers who helped make the event a success.

Empowering Through Education, Inc. (ETE) is a national, not for profit, grass roots organization based in Houston, Texas. The program is intended for, but not limited to underprivileged and at risk individuals. ETE’s goal is to empower individuals regardless of race, religion, sex, national origin, economic background and physical or mental handicap.