100% Fiber Network Powered by AT&T Fiber Expands in Houston Area

AT&T recently launched ultra-fast internet service in additional cities in the Houston area, including in parts of Bay City, Deer Park, Freeport, Jacinto City, Lake Jackson, Texas City and surrounding areas. They are offering a 1 gigabit connection to Houston area homes, apartments and small business locations on their 100% fiber network powered by AT&T Fiber.

Their fastest internet speed, AT&T Internet 1000, is now available to over 300,000 homes, apartments and small businesses in the Houston area, including at over 1200 multifamily area properties such as 2800 Weslayan.

AT&T previously announced ultra-fast internet speeds available in parts of Bellaire, Cypress, Friendswood, Fulshear, Houston, Hunters Creek Village, Manvel, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, Rosenberg, West University Place and surrounding communities. They plan to expand access to ultra-fast internet speeds in parts of Galveston, Richmond and Tomball in the future.

The Houston area is one of 44 metros nationwide where their ultra-fast internet service is currently available. They plan to reach at least 67 metros with their fastest internet service.

They will market their ultra-fast service to over 3 million locations nationwide, of which over 500,000 include apartments and condo units. They’re currently on track to meet the 12.5 million locations planned by mid-2019.

“Our customers are increasingly interacting with their world in more data-intensive ways,” said Jorge Vazquez, vice president and general manager, AT&T South Texas. “A growing number of people are streaming content directly from their devices, such as enjoying DIRECTV right on their smartphones, or interacting with family and friends through live videos. For these reasons, we’re bringing our fastest internet speeds to Houston and its surrounding communities.”

“The 100% fiber network from AT&T will contribute to our growing economy and high quality of life in Houston,” said Jeffrey L. Boney, president and CEO of the Texas Business Alliance. “Access to high-speed internet will help create new jobs, grow small businesses and improve access to educational opportunities.”

Internet-only pricing for customers who choose AT&T Internet 1000, their fastest speed tier on our 100% fiber network is available and customers may be able to add one of their award-winning DIRECTV or U-verse TV services. We have single, double and triple play offers to fit each customer’s needs.

Internet customers on the 100% fiber network have access to the latest Wi-Fi technology. They can enjoy their best in-home experience with faster Wi-Fi speeds and broad coverage to seamlessly connect all their devices.

What can I do with a service that starts with a 1 gig connection?

These internet speeds are 20x faster than the average cable customer. You can download 25 songs in 1 second or your favorite 90-minute HD movie in less than 34 seconds. Customers can enjoy our fastest upload and download speeds.

You can also instantly access and stream the latest online movies, music and games. These ultra-fast speeds let you seamlessly telecommute, video-conference, upload and download photos and videos, and connect faster to the cloud.

What is AT&T Fiber?

The 100% fiber network under the AT&T Fiber umbrella brand gives customers the power to choose from a wide range of internet speeds over an ultra-fast internet connection. This network is just one of the network technologies we plan to use to connect customers as a part of AT&T Fiber.

For more information on AT&T Fiber, visit att.com/getfiber. To find an apartment or condo on the 100% fiber network, visit att.com/apartments.

AT&T in Houston:

AT&T has invested more than $1.35 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in Houston between 2013 through 2015. This drives upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and performance for residents and business customers.