12-0 Golden State Warriors Make History as They Sweep Their Way into the NBA Finals

For the third consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors have advanced to the NBA Finals.

On Monday, following a 129-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors became the first team in NBA history to sweep all three of their conference matchups and now hold a flawless 12-0 postseason record. Warriors acting Coach Mike Brown stated, “It’s a big task. It’s a huge accomplishment, and I tip my hat off to all of our players, our coaching staff was phenomenal.”

Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich agreed in defeat saying, “They were fantastic. You know, to all of them, from ownership, to Bob [Myers], to Steve [Kerr], Mike and the whole staff. The whole group. The players, obviously. [They] play a great brand of basketball. Fun to watch. They were fantastic. They did it with class, so hats off to them.”

Curry, who moved up to 5th place passing up Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time playoff 3-pointers list, and remains focused on the ultimate goal of winning the overall title explained, “12-0 is great, but it doesn’t mean anything going into the next series.”

Until the Detroit Pistons pull themselves together, it looks like a yearly Warriors-Cavaliers Finals matchup is inevitable.