120 Years Later…We Must Still “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Lift every voice and sing

Till earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Those powerful words, filled with hope and a commitment to having a steadfast faith towards a quest for freedom, come from the beginning of the first verse of one of the most sacred and influential songs in the history of African Americans in the United States – “Lift Ev’ry (Every) Voice and Sing” or as many African Americans refer to it, the Negro or Black National Anthem.

Performed for the first time, approximately 120 years ago, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written in 1899 by Mr. James Weldon Johnson, where it was set to music by his brother, John Rosamond Johnson.

Prior to the song being written and composed, James had been asked to speak by the principal of the Stanton School, which was a segregated school in his hometown. The event was to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and to honor revered abolitionist, orator and educator Booker T. Washington, who was slated to visit the Stanton School in the early part of the following year.

James looked as this as an opportunity to make a statement and impact, so instead of simply delivering a speech as the principal asked of him, he decided to recite a poem.

As James began to write the poem, he felt more compelled to write the poem in song format instead, which is why he reached out to his talented brother, John, to help him compose the music for his soon-to-be instant classic song that African Americans all over the country continue to sing during select major holidays and important social gatherings, to this day.

The song was publicly performed for the first time at the Stanton School on February 12, 1900, by a choir made up of 500 school children as a tribute to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

James was only 28 years old and John was 26 years old when the song was written and composed. The duo was actively involved in the civil rights struggle and were a major part of advocating for change, as two progressive young Black men seeking to make a major impact during a time of blatant and systematic racism.

James had an early dedication and passion for advocating for the rights of Black people in this country. He was a civil rights activist and an author, while his younger brother John, was a composer and singer during the Harlem Renaissance. In 1895, James became the founder and editor of the Daily American newspaper, where he used the newspaper to bring attention to the various segregationist pieces of legislation and laws that the elected representatives in the South were passing that seriously disenfranchised and brought harm to Blacks. John used his talent to bring awareness to political and racial issues during his career in the entertainment space.

Both James and John became extremely active with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). James began working for the organization, and in 1919, the NAACP declared “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the official “Negro National Anthem” and used the song as a rallying cry for the freedom of Black people in this country and to serve as a unifier to show the collective strength and resilience of Black people.

By 1920, James had become the first African American to be named as executive secretary of the organization, effectively the operating officer, serving in that capacity from 1920 to 1930.

It is important to understand that the song is filled with a challenge to remain steadfast and diligent on the journey to freedom, while never forgetting the pain and suffering that Black people have had to endure, and finally focusing on the future, understanding that all obstacles and roadblocks along the way must be met with an enduring faith and confidence in God and the perseverance to carry on without wavering.

For those who have never heard the song or known the words, see the lyrics below and do your best to memorize them the next time you are presented with the blessed opportunity to sing it:

Lift Every Voice and Sing

By James Weldon Johnson

Lift every voice and sing

Till earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the listening skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us,

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on till victory is won.



Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chastening rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat,

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,

Out from the gloomy past,

Till now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

God of our weary years,

God of our silent tears,

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;

Thou who has by Thy might Led us into the light,

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,

Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;

Shadowed beneath Thy hand,

May we forever stand.

True to our God,

True to our native land.