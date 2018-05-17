This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Picasso and the AVANT-GARDE – Alley Theatre Ball 2018 and More!

Houston Black American Democrats

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, the Houston Black American Democrats held An Evening At The Gallery: Spring Reception at 6:00 p.m. at The GITE Gallery located at 2024 Alabama Street, Houston, Texas. The Host Committee: Rep. Shawn Thierry, Houston I.S.D. Trustee Wanda Adams, Houston Community College Trustee Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston I.S.D. Trustee Jolanda Jones, Harris County Board of Education Trustee Erica Lee Carter, Rashad Cave, Debra Davis, Carroll Robinson, Chris Spellmon, Mark Thierry, Germaine Tanner, and Carl Davis (Reception Chair).

_______________________________________________

Picasso and the AVANT-GARDE – Alley Theatre Ball 2018

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, the Alley Theatre Ball 2018 themed Picasso and the AVANT-GARDE was held at the newly opened Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. This year’s honoree was Lynn Wyatt, a huge supporter of the Alley Theatre through season sponsorships and individual show sponsorships. More than 500 guests were greeted with an oversized Picasso-inspired backdrop, and dramatic florals created by The Events Company. This spectacular evening is marked as a record-breaking Ball, raising nearly $1.2 million benefiting the Alley Theatre Education and Community Engagement Programs and Flood Recovery.

The Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading not-for-profit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Interim Artistic Director James Black and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. For over 70 years The Alley creates a wide-range of innovative productions of classics, neglected modern plays, and premieres. Alley All New, the initiative to commission and develop new work year round, features the Alley All New Festival each season, presenting workshops and readings of new plays and musicals in process. For more information, visit the Alley Theatre’s website at https://www.alleytheatre.org.

________________________________________________________________________

Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

On Friday, May 11, 2018, Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law 2018 Hooding Ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m. at Texas Southern University’s Health and Physical Education Arena, 3100 Cleburne Street, Houston, Texas. This special ceremony is a tradition that is a special pre-commencement recognition of each law graduate’s anticipation of formally receiving the Juris Doctorate degree, awarded by the President of the University. The keynote speaker was Congresswoman Maxine Waters (43rd Congressional District, California), she has 40 years of public service and is considered one of the most esteemed women in American politics by being a fierce champion for justice, equality and economic development for the diverse and dynamic communities in her California’s 43rd District.

The Honorable Al Green gave the Introduction of Speaker, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (43rd Congressional District, California) gave the Hooding Address, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas 18th Congressional District) presented a Special Presentation, Gary L. Bledsoe presented the Hooding Ceremony, Virgie L. Mouton presented Introduction of Graduates and Hooding by Professors April Walker, Fernando Colon, and Ana Otero. The Alumnus of the Year Award was awarded to Marchris Robinson (TMSL class of 1992). This distinguished award was accepted by Carroll Robinson on behalf of his brother. Attorney Robinson passed away on March 12, 2018. He always demonstrated a positive impact on the university, its law school, and the State of Texas.