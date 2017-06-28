2017 BET Awards ReCapp // Wrap Up

The truth is, I didn’t watch the BET Awards. No shade to the program; I just don’t have cable. However, through the magic of the internet, I was able to see the best parts and can now give you my takeaways.

47-year old comedienne Leslie Jones has been working with trainer Thaddeus Harvey on her new fitness journey and has taken her social media following along for the ride. Jones looked happy and healthy as she hosted the awards show.

Does Issa Rae sleep in a chamber of amniotic fluid?… Because she was serving all kinds of well-rested/living her best life glow on the red carpet of the awards show.

Blackish actress Marsai Martin’s braids and singer/songwriter sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey’s dreads made my heart smile.

Last but not least, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett aka Chance The Rapper gave a touching “unprepared-prepared” speech after receiving BET’s Humanitarian Award at the tender age of 24.