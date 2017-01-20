2017 “OUR HISTORY TODAY!” BLACK HISTORY CALENDAR & RESOURCE GUIDE PROVIDES SELF-PRIDE AND TIMELESS KNOWLEDGE

You’ll never know where you’re going, unless you first know where you’ve been. So, make 2017 your year of self-pride and timeless knowledge with The Educational Network’s “Our History Today! An African-American Journey” Black history calendar and resource guide. In addition to featuring hundreds of key facts highlighting the contributions and accomplishments of notable history-makers, this collector’s edition features full-page profiles of 13 prominent African-American trailblazers in politics, education, sports, business, media and film/television; as well as a farewell pictorial tribute to President Barack Obama.

The calendar serves as a national fundraising vehicle for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), showcases 12 such institutions, and lists nearly $1 million in available scholarships. Since its inception in 2006, the calendar has raised more than $400,000 for HBCUs.

“Across the nation, there’s been a decline in high school graduation rates – especially, among African-American males – which may correlate to the lack of positive, accomplished role models and knowledge of black history,” said Tracey Alston, founder of The Educational Network. “Understanding that our youth will never know where they’re going until they first know where they’ve been, our 2017 black history calendar celebrates the amazing contributions – past and present – that our people have made to numerous industries beyond sports and music, the nation and the world.”

In conjunction with the calendar, The Educational Network has also developed an online lesson plan system for teaching Black History and Multicultural Studies to students, grades K-12. The Common Core-aligned program is currently being used by teachers in several school districts across the nation.

The “Our History,Today! An African-American Journey” calendar is available for purchase at select Walgreens stores nationwide and www.BlackHistoryHBCU.com. For more information, please contact The Educational Network at 312-470-0270.