2018, The Year of Increased Growth (IG): AFTER THE RESURRECTION PT.1

Forward Thinkers, everyone that woke up today woke up in the valley of decisions. What’s my next move? Where do I go from here? Do I quit, start over, or just stand still?

After the Resurrection of Jesus all those following Him had decisions to make. What do we/I do now? What do we/I do next?

Forward Thinkers, Jesus did what He said He came here to do. Now after the resurrection, what do I/we do?

Acts 1:8-11 New Inter-national Version (NIV)

9 After he said this, he was taken up before their very eyes, and a cloud hid him from their sight.

10 They were looking intently up into the sky as he was going, when suddenly two men dressed in white stood beside them. 11 “Men of Galilee,” they said, “why do you stand here looking into the sky?

AFTER is defined as a period of time following an event.

Every event in life good or bad has an after following it.

Resurrection Re-cap

Jesus was born of virgin birth. I BELIEVE Jesus was crucified and buried in a grave for 3 days and on the 3rd day He rose from the dead I BELIEVE.

Forward Thinkers, there are 4 quick points I want to pull out of the Resurrection of Jesus:

1. Jesus overcame death

2. Jesus got up

3. Jesus got out of there

4. Jesus did all this to fulfill the prophetic promise of His resurrection power

Lessons to be learned and followed:

1. Forward Thinkers, we can overcome all things

2. Forward Thinkers, we must choose to get back up after every negative experience

3. Forward Thinkers, we must press forward out of every situation that looks dead

4. Forward Thinkers, we must believe the Word of God at all times

The book of Acts is the first book of the bible after the resurrection of Jesus. We call the resurrection of Jesus Easter, and 50 days after Easter, we find the story of Jesus going back to heaven and that day is called Pentecost. Forward Thinkers, the next 50 days after Resurrection Sunday could determine if you/we/I win or lose in 2018. How we handle our after may determine how we experience our next.

One thing I love about the book of Acts is its full of action.

8 But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

10 They were looking intently up into the sky as he was going, when suddenly two men dressed in white stood beside them. 11 “Men of Galilee,” they said, “why do you stand here looking into the sky? This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.”

Forward Thinkers, we must look ahead and press our way and Go Forward.

The opposite of Go is stop, delay, or to quit.

Looking Up

Forward Thinkers, you will get tripped up trying to move forward looking up.

Forward Thinkers, constantly looking up will cause you to stand still.

Forward Thinkers, you will be distracted away from what’s ahead of you if you continue to look up.

Looking Back

Forward Thinkers, you will wreck into something moving forward but looking backwards

Forward Thinkers, look-ing back stops you from going your optimal speed

Forward Thinkers, look-ing back is a waste of time. You’ve already been there; your best is ahead of you not behind you.

Forward Thinkers, my best advice for you today is Look Forward and GO.

Declare and claim this as your INCREASED GROWTH SEASON

Let’s look at Acts 1:1-2 before we GO

Jesus Taken Up Into Heaven

1 In my former book, Theophilus, I wrote about all that Jesus began to do and to teach 2 until the day he was taken up to heaven, after giving instructions through the Holy Spirit to the apostles he had chosen.

1) Forward Thinkers, we must fill up on the Word of God

2) Forward Thinkers, we must get and stayed Prayed Up

3) Forward Thinkers, we must seek to become empowered with the Holy Spirit

Jesus gave them proof He was alive in the next few verses:

Forward Thinkers, can you testify that Jesus is alive?

Forward Thinkers, has Jesus revealed himself to you?

The reason Jesus gave them proof was because sometimes the road may get rough and dark and the path may look uncertain but we have to keep going in faith knowing Jesus is alive and going with us.

Forward Thinkers, it’s time to take the limits off and go forward and impact this generation.

