2018, The Year of Increased Growth (IG)

MARCH INTO GREATNESS

2 Corinthians 5:7 Amplified Bible (AMP)

7 for we walk by faith, not by sight [living our lives in a manner consistent with our confident belief in God’s promises]

Forward Thinkers, faith and trust can’t be separated. If you have faith in it, then you have to trust in it; and if you trust in it, you have faith in it.

The problem is, we delay and sometimes destroy our greatness by misplacing our faith and trust in the wrong source.

Forward Thinkers, you can’t march into greatness without faith. That’s why many never get to their greatness.

Look at our focus text for today

Psalm 20:7 New International Version (NIV)

7 Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.

Now go to Hebrews 11:6 New International Version (NIV)

6 And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.

Forward Thinkers, God rewards us with Greatness based on our level of faith.

Let’s Learn How To March In Faith

Obtain Faith

Faith comes by hearing the word of God and the bible says, how can they hear without a preacher?

Footnote: the devil, the enemy, the father of lies, the thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy your pursuit to greatness.

Distract you from hearing faith-full words

Destroy your ability to connect to the preacher

Disconnect you from the church

Walk in Faith

Faith without works is dead. Forward Thinkers, no one marches into greatness while drowning in fear. The devil desires to drown you in fear but your faith must be strong enough for you to keep going.

Increase Your Faith

According to Romans 12:3, God gave every person a measure of faith. Forward Thinkers, we must stay connected to the word, continue to hear the word, believe the word, share the word, and do what the word says.

MARCH INTO GREATNESS

Psalm 20[a]

For the director of music. A psalm of David.

Forward Thinkers, David was not perfect. David had a past, he messed up, he failed both privately and publicly but grace kept him in spite of all he had been through. God still used him to show others how to march into their greatness.

1 May the Lord answer you when you are in distress; may the name of the God of Jacob protect you.2 May he send you help from the sanctuary and grant you support from Zion. 3 May he remember all your sacrifices and accept your burnt offerings.[b] 4 May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed. 5 May we shout for joy over your victory and lift up our banners in the name of our God. May the Lord grant all your requests. 6 Now this I know: The Lord gives victory to his anointed. He answers him from his heavenly sanctuary with the victorious power of his right hand. 7 Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God. 8 They are brought to their knees and fall, but we rise up and stand firm. 9 Lord, give victory to the king! Answer us when we call!

Verse 1: Forward Thinkers, we must trust that God will answer our prayers.

Forward Thinkers, we must have faith that God will protect us.

Verse 2: Forward Thinkers, we must believe God is going to send us help from the sanctuary.

Forward Thinkers, we must understand that God will support us in our march of faith.

Verse 4: Forward Thinkers, we must trust in the fact that God will grant us the desires of our heart.

Forward Thinkers, we must have faith that God will grace us and all our plans will succeed.

Verse 6: Now this I know: I have faith and trust in this.

The Lord will give me/us victory.

The Lord will fight my/our battles.

The Lord is my/our source to greatness.

Not chariots

Not horses

The Lord will cause us to rise up, stand firm, and march into greatness.

Forward Thinkers, this season of your life, don’t allow anything or anyone to stop you from marching in faith and trusting God to usher you into your Greatness. David is an example that you can fall down, get back up and march into Greatness.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church located at 200 W. Greens Road, Houston, Texas, 77067. Pastor Deckard is also the Co-Founder of the No More Bloodshed Movement. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net , follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Periscope @ Pastor E A Deckard or the church website www.ghic.net.