Fashion

2019 InStyle Awards

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out some of the fashion trends on the black carpet of  2019 InStyle Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Zendaya attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kiki Layne attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Law Roach attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle )
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Storm Reid attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards with FIJI Water on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Amandla Stenberg attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards with FIJI Water on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Laura Harrier attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented...

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala at Tyler...

2019 Toronto International Film Festival

Jharrel Jerome Collected His Things at the Emmys...

Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball

2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party

Black Girls Rock 2019

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019

GirlTrek Launches Nationwide Volunteer Search