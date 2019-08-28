Fashion

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

by Grace Boateng
Check out some of the fashion trends on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: H.E.R. attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
