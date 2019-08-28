Check out some of the fashion trends on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: H.E.R. attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest You may also like Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 August 21, 2019 GirlTrek Launches Nationwide Volunteer Search August 15, 2019 World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at... July 17, 2019 2019 Essence Festival Looks July 10, 2019 Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Original Limited Series ‘When They... June 25, 2019 Black Excellence at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards June 12, 2019 Black Excellence at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards... June 12, 2019 The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on... May 15, 2019 Spoiler Culture: What is Wrong with You? May 7, 2019 ‘Amazing Grace’ – Aretha Franklin Concert Film Review May 1, 2019