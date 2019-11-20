Check out some of the fashion trends on the green carpet of 2019 Soul Train Awards. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tiana Major9 attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tamberla Perry attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Ari Lennox poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: H.E.R. attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Issa Rae attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Yolanda Adams attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards November 13, 2019 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala November 6, 2019 Looks of the Week October 30, 2019 2019 InStyle Awards October 23, 2019 ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented... October 16, 2019 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala at Tyler... October 9, 2019 2019 Toronto International Film Festival October 2, 2019 Jharrel Jerome Collected His Things at the Emmys... September 25, 2019 Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball September 18, 2019 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party September 11, 2019