Check out some of the fashion trends on the green carpet of 2019 Soul Train Awards.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tiana Major9 attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tamberla Perry attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Ari Lennox poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: H.E.R. attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Issa Rae attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)