Check out some of the fashion trends on the red carpet of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Oluniké Adeliyi attends the 4th Annual B.L.A.C.K Ball during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Cynthia Erivo attends the “Harriet” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Betty Gabriel attends Audi Canada hosts the post-screening event for “Human Capital” during the Toronto International Film Festival at MIRA on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Audi Canada)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the “Guest Of Honour” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 12: Kerry Washington attends the “American Son” TIFF Special Screening at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on September 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)