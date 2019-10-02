Check out some of the fashion trends on the red carpet of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Oluniké Adeliyi attends the 4th Annual B.L.A.C.K Ball during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Cynthia Erivo attends the “Harriet” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Betty Gabriel attends Audi Canada hosts the post-screening event for “Human Capital” during the Toronto International Film Festival at MIRA on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Audi Canada) TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the “Guest Of Honour” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 12: Kerry Washington attends the “American Son” TIFF Special Screening at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on September 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix) TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Zazie Beetz attends the “Joker” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Jharrel Jerome Collected His Things at the Emmys... September 25, 2019 Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball September 18, 2019 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party September 11, 2019 Black Girls Rock 2019 September 4, 2019 2019 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2019 Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 August 21, 2019 GirlTrek Launches Nationwide Volunteer Search August 15, 2019 World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at... July 17, 2019 2019 Essence Festival Looks July 10, 2019 Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Original Limited Series ‘When They... June 25, 2019