ABOVE: Houston Area Urban League Legacy Trailblazers – Mrs. Drucie Chase, Mrs. Irma Galvan and Mrs. Josie Robinson Johnson (Photo by Jared Gilmore)

This past Saturday, June 15, 2019, the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) celebrated its 51st Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala, which was held at the Hilton Americas Hotel. This year, their theme was “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now…Celebrating and Honoring Trailblazing Women.” They recognized the extraordinary achievements of women leaders and paid homage to their business excellence, civic engagement, courage and perseverance. The Equal Opportunity Day Gala is HAUL’s primary fundraiser. It helps raise the necessary funding for the organization and its many programs and services.

This year’s HAUL Gala Honorary Chairs were Winell Herron with H-E-B and June Deadrick with CenterPoint Energy, Inc. The Gala Chairs were Dr. Judith Craven and Pamela McKay. The organization honored six outstanding women. The three Trailblazer Honorees were Dancie Perugini Ware, Vanessa Wyche and the Honorable Lina Hidalgo. The three Legacy Trailblazers were Mrs. Drucie Chase, Mrs. Irma Galvan and Mrs. Josie Robinson Johnson. The keynote speaker for this year’s Gala was Dr. Charleta Guillory with Texas Children’s Hospital.

For 51 years, the Houston Area Urban League (Urban League) has been a voice for the poor and disadvantaged empowering this sector with economic development, leadership and humanitarianism, community service and a steadfast commitment to developing our youth.

Houston Area League Trailblazer, Honorable Lina Hidalgo (center) and HAUL (Photo by Jared Gilmore)

Lloyd Bell and HAUL Gala Honorary Chair June Deadrick

NBC TV Journalist Rehema Ellis, MC

Karen Carter Richards, Ashley P. Turner, Kim Roxie, Sky Houston and Kelly P. Hodges

HAUL Gala Guests

City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Judson Robinson, III, HAUL President & CEO

2019 Gala Honorary Chair June Deadrick, Centerpoint Energy and table guests

Judson Robinson presents award to Legacy Trailblazer honoree Mrs. Irma Galvan as her son looks on.

Judson Robinson presents award to Legacy Trailblazer honoree Mrs. Drucie Chase as her daughter Saundria Chase Gray and son Anthony Chase look on.

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Judson Robinson presents award to Legacy Trailblazer honoree Josie Robinson Johnson with daughter Noreen Duffy