7th Annual C-STEM Holiday Social A Huge Success

ABOVE: C-STEM founder Dr. Reagan Flowers and board of directors and advisors

C-STEM recently hosted its 7th Annual Holiday Social at Ogun Art + Wine, and it was a festive fun evening filled with music, laughter, great food, and souvenirs. The organization also unveiled a new C-STEM logo.

“The 7th Annual C-STEM Holiday Social was a tremendous success,” said C-STEM founder Dr. Reagan Flowers. “One of the greatest gifts we each have is the gift of servant leadership. Champions for C-STEM in the greater Houston community continue to give generously of time, talent, and treasures.”

For more than 17 years, C-STEM has come to rely on the big hearts of the greater Houston community, with many of the attendees of the Holiday Social contributing to the uplift of this community based organization that helps many young people across the country.

Special thanks to the C-STEM Holiday Social Sponsors: Michael Aldridge of Aldridge Entertainment, Caryn Davis of Bechtel, Tejuana Edmonds of BASF, Ruthie Lee Esene of Srvist HRC, Tonya Jordan of ConocoPhillips, Tyra Metoyer of API, Jeannette Huff Wright of A Splice of Hair, and Laolu Davies Yemitan of Ogun Art + Wine.