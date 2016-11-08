A Lackluster Offense

The Texas Southern University Tigers were unable to upset the Southern University Jaguars, losing 26-10. The offense of the Tigers did not put a single touchdown on the board, but were able to score first in the game late in the first quarter, as Jarius Moore intercepted Austin Howard at the Tigers’ 27-yard line and returned the interception 73 yards for a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, the Jaguars’ Lenard Tillery found pay dirt from the three-yard line. The drive took 10 plays and went 72 yards. On the Jaguars’ next drive, Herbert Edwards ran the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line. The drive was slow a methodical taking 15 plays over 94 yards. The Jaguars were in the lead at the half 14-7.

On the Tigers first drive in the second half, they were able to get a field goal from Eric Medina. This was the last time that the Tigers scored in the game. At the end of third quarter, the Jaguars were in the lead 14-10.

The Jaguars’ Ruan Albuquerque connected on a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and on the next Tigers’ series, quarterback Averion Hurts was intercepted by Roshaud Turner at the Tigers’ 27-yard line. Five plays later, Tillery fumbled the ball at the one-yard line and it was recovered by the Jaguars’ Jerimiah Abby for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked by the Tigers’ Jamal Lucas. On the Jaguars’ final drive, Albuquerque made a 28-yard field goal to put the nail in the coffin.

If the Tigers want to get back on the winning track, their offense will have to step up. They have been lackluster all season long. Hurts threw three interceptions in the game. He also only threw for 168 yards. The only bright side to the offense was Brad Woodard, who rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries. The Tigers will play Arkansas Pine-Bluff for their next game.