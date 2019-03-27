A Major Fixture in Houston’s Business: Dannette K. Davis is a Top Tier Prime Contractor In The Construction Industry

Not too many African Americans can tout the type of success in the construction industry in the Greater Houston area the way one local entrepreneur can. It is even more exciting seeing that success come from an African American woman who is blazing trails as a top tier prime contractor in the construction industry.

Dannette K. Davis has served as principal for Kay Davis Associates, LLC, for 18 years where she oversees her company’s day to day operations which include managing of her full-time staff, planning office space, moving management and selling contract furniture fixture and equipment.

Kay Davis Associates is a full Service Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment Consultant/General Purchasing Firm specializing in Space planning , FFE Specification and Provision as well as Logistics planning/Management. Davis has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in facility planning, space planning and project management.

What makes Davis’ success so impressive, are the number of major projects that Kay Davis Associates has worked on in the past and the ones they are working on currently in the Houston and Dallas areas. Some highlights include providing the Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FFE) for the K-12 Schools, such as the Houston Independent School District where Kay Davis Associates recently completed the Energy Institute HS and varying scopes of work on other

schools such as Westbury, Milby, Furr, Aldine ISD’s New CTE Facility and Garland ISD’S new CTE Facility. Kay Davis Associates is currently an FFE Partner with the Arlington Hotel as part of the Texas Live project. Kay Davis Associates completed Houston Hobby International Airport’s expansion, and Marriott Marquis Hotel’s partnering with the CAGI as the FFE Consultant and General Purchasers completing in October 2016. Kay Davis Associates completed the Houston Dynamo Stadium project in April 2013 where her firm served as Prime FFE consultants and general purchasers of furniture and equipment.

Higher education work projects were completed, such as Texas A&M’s Northside, Galveston Science Facility and ETED AND NCTM. The work included specifications, design and installation of FFE in 2011 through 2013. With the Houston Community College System, Kay Davis Associate’s responsibilities included the interior space planning, layout design of all furniture for 14 buildings, selection of FFE, Oversight of installation, move management planning and execution and implementation of a new inventory system. This was successfully completed from 2006 to 2010.

Davis believes the personal touch her firm offers to clients makes a difference when it comes to creating the lasting relationships and growth the firm has experienced. Her pride is in the experienced Kay Davis Associates team and their work ethic.

Prior to opening Kay Davis Associates, Davis worked as a director of construction and project manager for Texas Southern University (TSU) for 15 years. Davis received her degree in telecommunications from TSU and has completed master’s work in construction management from University of Houston.

Davis is a certified facility manager and a professional member of IFMA. She is a past member of board of directors for the Greater Houston Black Chamber, where she served for six years, and was the past Chair of the popular Pinnacle Awards, of which she was a recipient of the prestigious Pinnacle Award in 2018.

Because of her love for the Arts, Davis founded Insight Productions Co., where she produces plays and video/short films, as a part of her KDA in the Community Series. Davis is currently on the Peoples Family Workshop Board and has won numerous awards earlier in her career.

For more information about Dannette K. Davis and Kay Davis Associates, please visit www.kaydavisassoc.com.