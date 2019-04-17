A Monumental and Historic Evening for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Introducing Their Charter Line – The “Mighty Majestic Noble 14”

ABOVE: The “Mighty Majestic Noble 14” Charter Line (2019) of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., with Mu Mu Nu Chapter Basileus Bro. Charles Hopkins and Bro. John Barker

This past Tuesday, April 9, 2019, was an extremely exciting and humbling evening, as the brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated a momentous occasion for their chapter. At their very regal and historic Purple Blazer Ceremony, history was made, as the Charter Line (2019) for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. accepted the challenge as men of Omega to represent the chapter as the FIRST line to ever cross the burning sands as part of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

A total of 14 men were issued the challenge to be clean men, of clear vision, of straight thinking, and of unselfish doing. Those 14 men that make up the “Mighty Majestic Noble 14” Charter Line (2019) of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., in their respective order are:

1. Bro. Charles Turner

2. Bro. Javid Milton

3. Bro. Coleman Rader

4. Bro. Tariq Muhammad

5. Bro. Elgin Weaver

6. Bro. Jeffrey L. Boney

7. Bro. Willie A. Pipkin

8. Bro. Anthony Lamont Green

9. Bro. Chadwick C. Jacobs

10. Bro. Ralphael Wilson

11. Bro. Johnny Lee Williams

12. Bro. Anthony Willhite

13. Bro. Johnnie Black

14. Bro. Foster Ray Bradberry Jr.

The ceremony, which was held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in north Houston, was well attended by several members of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter, as well as other members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., including Ninth District Chaplain Bro. Derrick Lott. Each new Charter Line member was accompanied by a wife, significant other or a family member, and were escorted by their respective mentor.

This was indeed a proud moment for the 28 Charter Members who were willing and ready to serve and who were responsible for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter being chartered on July 28, 2016, as well as all of the members of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter that saw this day come to fruition.

Several members of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter played a part in making sure the overall program was a huge success, including executive officers, mentors and other members of the chapter, such as: Mu Mu Nu Chapter Basileus, Bro. Charles Hopkins; Immediate Past Chapter Basileus, Bro. J’mal Stewart, Sr.; Mu Mu Nu Keeper of Records and Seal, Bro. Karl Rosborough; Bro. John Barker; Bro. Don Spencer; Bro. Darwin Dawson; Bro. Demitrius Crawford; Bro. Julius White; Bro. Ramon Chinyoung; Bro. Casey Howard; Bro. Bennie Isabell; Bro. Cecil Tatum; Bro. Ken Martin; Bro. William Minix; Bro. Dr. Isaac Williams; Bro. James Manuel; Bro. Chris Royal; Bro. Joel Rice; Bro. Bobby Roberson; Bro. Alfonso Watts; Mu Mu Nu Vice Basileus, Richard Ray; Mu Mu Nu Chaplain, Dr. Sheldon Moss; Mu Mu Nu Keeper of Finance, Joseph Long; and several others.

Prior to the program ending, the Charter Line (2019) presented the Mu Mu Nu chapter members with a beautiful banner that displayed the founding date of the fraternity, along with the fraternity founders and the chapter’s name and location.

The program then concluded with the singing of the fraternity’s hymn by all members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and a reception that followed.