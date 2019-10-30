A Solid Win and a Tough Loss for the Texans This Week

Just when it seemed like Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson had executed all of the late-game heroics one can possibly execute, he goes and outdoes himself in the victory against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.



With 6:30 left on the game clock, Watson spun out of a QB sack to throw a touchdown pass to Darren Fells. What made this touchdown throw extra special was the fact that Watson had to throw the pass practically blind. While he may have avoided the sack, he accidentally caught Raiders player #99’s foot to the eye.



“[I was] just trying to make a play and try[-ing] to spin him off and when I spinned him, his leg kind of came up and I’m not sure where it hit. It just hit my helmet, that’s all I remember. And this eye went shut and just kind of was, could kind of see Fells kind of going to my right, I had to re-adjust my helmet and then this eye was actually going closed too, so I kind of threw it blind. But I kind of assumed where he was going and kind of adjusted and let my arm guide it. And then I didn’t even see the play until after the game. I just kind of just laid there and heard the crowd go crazy and knew we scored.”



Watson, who stayed down for a few moments after the play, made it to the sidelines to get checked on. Remarkably, he never missed a snap. He returned to finish the game. Watson threw 279 yards and three touchdowns after completing 27 of 39 passes.



Texans Coach Bill O’Brien said, “You see him do it time and time again. And then [he] delivered the ball and ended up taking an — accidentally — taking a foot in the eye and just came back and finished the game. That’s who he is. He’s a winner. We’re thrilled that he’s on our team. He’s a great player, and he’s a great leader.”



The Texans won the war but they suffered a major loss during the 2nd quarter battle when JJ Watt injured his pectoral muscle during a tackle. He did not return to the game and tweeted out later that evening that he would not return to the field for the season. Watt shared, “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”



A solid win and a tough loss for the Texans this week. The Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.