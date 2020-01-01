A Texas Legend: Houston’s Own Vince Young Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

ABOVE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and District K City Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum present a proclamation to Vince Young in honor of his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame

Not only was he was one of the greatest quarterbacks to play high school sports in the city of Houston, Vince Young is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to play at the college ranks.

That distinction as being one of the greatest college quarterbacks to play the game was solidified when he was recently officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 62nd National Football Federation Annual Awards Dinner.

Young joined 12 other players in the 2019 class, including:

Vince Young and family pictured with District K City Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum

Terrell Buckley – DB, Florida State (1989-91)

Rickey Dixon – DB, Oklahoma (1984-87)

London Fletcher – LB, John Carroll [OH] (1995-97)

Jacob Green – DL, Texas A&M (1977-79)

Torry Holt – WR, North Carolina State (1995-98)

Raghib Ismail – KR/WR, Notre Dame (1988-90)

Darren McFadden – RB, Arkansas (2005-07)

Jake Plummer – QB, Arizona State (1993-96)

Troy Polamalu – DB, Southern California (1999-2002)

Joe Thomas – OL, Wisconsin (2003-06)

Outside of being an all-around great athlete and quarterback, Young has assisted with numerous charitable causes in the city of Houston and throughout the country through the Vince Young Foundation.

In recognition of his huge accomplishment and distinction, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and District K City Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum, whose district includes Hiram Clarke and Madison High School, presented a proclamation to Young in honor of his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I vividly remember the last 19 seconds of the Rose Bowl football game on January 4, 2006,” said Castex-Tatum. “In my opinion, it’s still one of the greatest moments in college football. I’m proud to present a proclamation to Vincent P. Young in honor of his induction into the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame and for all the great work he has done in our community.”

Mayor Turner proclaimed December 17, 2019 as Vince Young Day in Houston, TX.