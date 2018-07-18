A Winning Tradition: Nationally-Recognized Award Winner Forward Times Continues Standard of Excellence in Journalism

ABOVE: Joyce P. Jenkins – Information Technology Specialist; Chelsea Lenora White – Business Manager and Entertainment Editor; Jeffrey L. Boney – Associate Editor; Karen Carter Richards – Publisher, Editor and CEO; Brannon Nealy – Digital Media Manager; Grace Boateng – Graphic Designer and Managing Editor; Jared Gilmore – Lead Photographer. Photo by: Jared Gilmore of J. Raphael’s Photography (Not Pictured) Tyrone Willis- Society Editor and Patsy Hunter – Circulation Manager

The past year has been a stellar one for the Forward Times Newspaper.

Since taking over the helm as the publisher and CEO of Forward Times Publishing Company, Inc. in 2010 after the sudden passing of her mother, Lenora “Doll” Carter, Karen Carter Richards has taken the iconic newspaper and multimedia company to an entirely different level.

The growth and success this media powerhouse has experienced over the past year is evident as the Forward Times has racked up a number of prestigious national award recognitions from several nationally-recognized organizations in the area of journalism and media.

At the most recent National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) in June, Richards received the Black Press’ highest honor at the NNPA’s annual convention in Norfolk, Virginia, receiving the Publisher of the Year Award during the 2018 NNPA Foundation Merit Awards.

While she was unable to attend the awards ceremony, Forward Times editor and columnist Jeffrey L. Boney represented Richards at the event which was hosted by Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Toyota and MillerCoors. Upon receiving the prestigious award, Richards was extremely emotional.

“My family has been a part of the NNPA for over 50 years, so to receive this honor, knowing how many outstanding publishers have received it before me, is a lot to take in,” said Richards. “My mom was honored as the Publisher of the Year in 2004, so for me to receive the same honor that she had bestowed upon her means so very much to me. I want to thank my peers for acknowledging the hard work and dedication that our Forward Times team puts forth every day. It is truly humbling.”

The Merit Awards recognizes individual newspapers, publishers and other staff members that have excelled in various categories such as Best Editorial, Best Column Writing, Community Service, Best Layout & Design, Best Entertainment Section, Best Sports Section, Best Special Edition, Best Youth Writer and other areas. For the 2018 NNPA Merit Awards, newspapers were independently judged in 20 different journalistic categories.

The Forward Times, which publishes weekly and is the largest Black owned and independently published newspaper in the southern region, also came away with several other key awards at the annual Merit Awards event. The Forward Times team received awards in the areas of Best News Pictures, Best Layout & Design, Best Business Section and the MillerCoors–A. Phillip Randolph Digital Excellence Messenger Award. This was the fourth year in a row that the Forward Times received the award for Digital Excellence, which highlights media outlets who have outstanding website presence and content.

This year, Boney was once again honored with the Ida B. Wells Best News Story award for his coverage of Hurricane Harvey entitled Hurricane Heartache: This is What 15 Trillion Gallons of Water Looks Like. Boney has received a Merit Award in this category 3 out of the last 4 years, and has also received an award for his journalistic writing for the Forward Times every year since 2012.

Other awards were received by Grace Boateng, Graphic Designer and Managing Editor, who has received numerous awards for Best Layout and Design. Brannon Nealy, Web and Digital Media Editor and Chelsea Lenora White, Webmaster and Entertainment Editor received the Digital Excellence Award. Jared Gilmore, our Lead Photographer, received the Best News Pictures Award.

The Forward Times was also a huge winner at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) 42nd Annual Convention and Career Fair this past August 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At the Salute to Excellence (STE) Awards event, NABJ gave awards in more than 100 categories across six segments including digital media, magazine, newspaper, photojournalism, television, and radio at the STE gala. NABJ recognized journalism that best covered the Black experience or addressed issues affecting the worldwide Black community during 2016. The competition was open to all media organizations and individuals involved in print, broadcast and/or online journalism media.

This was the first time that the Forward Times was ever nominated for the NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards. The Forward Times was selected as a finalist in four categories – Art & Design: Page Design, News: Single Story, Specialty and Sports. The trusted publication came away with three awards out of the four categories. Boateng received an honor in the area of Art & Design: Page Design for the design of the Yes He Did Special Edition highlighting President Barack Obama’s historic two-term presidency.

Boney was also a recipient of two awards. He received an honor in the Specialty category for his article entitled Are We Ready to Talk About Mental Health Now?, surrounding the taboo subject of mental health in the Black community. He also received an award in the area of Sports for his article entitled Oh, Say, America Why Can’t You See?, which tackled the issue of Colin Kaepernick’s decision to take a knee to address police brutality and society’s vilification of him for doing so.

This upcoming August, the Forward Times hopes to continue its winning ways as Boney and the Forward Times have been named finalists in two new categories for the NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards that will be taking place at the NABJ 43rd Annual Convention and Career Fair in Detroit, Michigan from August 1-5, 2018.

The two categories that Boney is being considered for are for his Business article entitled Honoring A Trailblazing Woman in the Area of STEM: Dr. Reagan Flowers, and once again for his News: Single Story article entitled Hurricane Heartache: This is What 15 Trillion Gallons of Water Looks Like.

The Forward Times hopes to report some outstanding news next month after the NABJ Convention, as they seek to continue their winning tradition and pursuit of excellence in journalism.