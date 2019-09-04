Addressing Black Philanthropy in Houston: First-of-its-Kind Event Inspires, Connects, and Informs Black Philanthropic Donors about the Ins and Outs of Giving

ABOVE: Event Speakers: Necole Irvin, Tracie Jae, LaTanya Flix, Tiffany Thomas, Cassye Cook Provost and Erin McClarty

Last month was Black Philanthropy Month, and as the month drew to a close, CauseAdvance, LLC, an advisory practice that partners with clients to advance social change, recently hosted an inaugural event named, “Black Philanthropy Houston,” to inspire, connect, and inform Black philanthropic donors in Houston about the Ins and Outs of philanthropy. The invitation-only event was held at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, where attendees gathered to discuss approaches to amplify the power of Black generosity to create social change.

LaTanya Flix is the founder and principal of CauseAdvance, an advisory practice based in Houston that helps clients achieve social change. Flix initiated and led the first-ever study on the charitable giving patterns of Houston women. Drawing on that knowledge and her 20 plus years of experience designing high-value donor education programs, advising donors, and leading nonprofit organizations, she knows the importance of engaging in conversations that matter.

“In the United States, Black households donate $11 billion annually and make significant non-monetary contributions that further expand the Black philanthropic footprint,” said Flix. “From Dallas to Chicago to Washington D.C. and places in between, Black givers are networked and leveraging the power of their generosity. Yet Black givers in Houston who share common interests are often unknown to each other and there is little discussion about ways to use our resources for greater impact. It’s time for this to change.”

Flix is also the organizer of Black Philanthropy Houston. Black Philanthropy Houston is geared toward Black executives, entrepreneurs, senior-level professionals, and influencers who have a strong desire to create social change and address challenges affecting Houston’s Black communities, interest in collective giving, and/or connecting with peers with shared interests.

Those in attendance at the event, heard from local philanthropic and social impact leaders such as: Cassye Cook Provost, Founder, The New Giving Collective, Houston’s first Black giving circle; Erin McClarty, Social Impact Architect and Attorney; Necole S. Irvin, Founder, Blackwood Advisors; and many more.

African Americans have longstanding traditions of self-help, generosity and philanthropy. In fact, the Black community has some of the most deeply rooted identity-based giving funds and give 25% more of their income than any other group. This does not account for the extensive non-monetary contributions, collective action and volunteering that Black people regularly give.

What’s more, Black givers are taking stronger leading roles in addressing urgent social challenges through approaches beyond traditional religious and social giving.

The newly formed national Donors of Color Project and Black donor networks in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C. and other cities provide space for donors of color to connect, learn from each other, and create change collectively.

“As the 4th largest metropolitan area in the U.S. and the most diverse city in the country, it’s time to expand this conversation in Houston,” said Flix.

Black Philanthropy Houston is one of many events held to celebrate Black Philanthropy Month, and effort created in 2011 by the Pan-American Women’s Philanthropy Network as an annual global celebration of giving in all forms by people of African descent.

For more information about Black Philanthropy Houston, please visit www.Blackphilanthropyhouston.org.