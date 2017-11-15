Admit it…You’re Just a Coward! I don’t like being around cowards.

I don’t like being around cowards. They are negative, draining and good for absolutely nothing. I want people around me who aren’t afraid to mix it up and fight, especially if it is for a righteous cause. But some of you are just downright afraid. So why don’t you just admit it?

The truth is, some of you are really just a bunch of fearful and cowardly individuals who have never been given a chance to confess who you really are to anyone.

Well…here’s your chance. It’s time to confess how cowardly you are to someone so that you can effectively deal with the elephant in the room, and the reality of who you really are.

Come on now…this is a safe place. I promise not to tell anyone what you and I already know about you. But, why don’t you just let this article serve as your own personal confessional booth, whereby I will gladly stand in the gap and serve as your editorial priest. Cool?

Alright, so here goes: Confess your cowardice to me, my child (now this is the point where you start to confess how cowardly you are to me).

Now I get that you may be having a difficult time confessing how cowardly you are to me, especially because many of you may be in your pride and feelings right now and refuse to believe you fit the description. So, what I did is, I took the liberty to look up the word ‘coward’ for you in the Merriam-Webster dictionary and discovered that a ‘coward’ is defined as “one who shows disgraceful fear or timidity.”

Another definition I found refers to a ‘coward’ as “a person who lacks the courage to do or endure dangerous or unpleasant things.”

Some people will NEVER go against the grain or step outside the box, because they are cowards.

A lot of cowards will join in with the crowd, against an individual or group who has chosen to be different, simply because it is safe and doesn’t threaten their life or status in any way.

Doesn’t it sadden you when people who choose to stand on the side of right and speak truth to power, tend to get vilified by cowards who would seek to silence them and stand in their way, for no reason? I know I do. It has happened a lot over the course of our existence here in America.

When the truth starts being told, small factions of people will come out of the darkness and threaten you with cowardly tactics, hoping that you become fearful yourself, and stop telling the truth. I use the word cowardly, because these people are masterful at throwing rocks and hiding their hands, and don’t have the guts to deal with things in a mature, direct manner.

Many of these folks hide behind invisible masks or robes, similar to how members of the Ku Klux Klan would operate in the South, so as to viciously target and attack select groups of people, while hiding their true identities. Just a bunch of cowards!

Interestingly, the only major difference between the Ku Klux Klan and the cowards who are at work today, is that many of these modern-day cowards aren’t defined by a certain racial demographic. Sadly, many cowards look just like you and me – Black.

When you’re about to go into a battle (whatever that battle is), do you want someone with you that you know will be down with you, or do you want someone with you who has a history of being a coward, and who is more likely to high-tail it and run away like…well…a coward?

There is a scene in one of my favorite movies, “Troy,” that reminds me of the mindset and track record I want a person to have when it comes time to go into battle with me on any issue or situation. In the movie, Agamemnon, king of Mycenae, and Triopas, king of Thessaly, make a deal to allow each of their best warriors to fight to determine who would win, rather than engaging in an all-out war that would cost each side thousands of lives. After making the agreement, Triopas called on his humongous warrior, Boagrius, to come forth for battle. This guy’s menacing presence prompted the army of Thessaly to cheer and roar with complete confidence that they would win the battle. Agamemnon, on the other hand, called on the legendary warrior Achilles to come forth for battle, but Achilles was nowhere to be found, prompting Triopas to smirk. Agamemnon sent a young messenger boy to go fetch Achilles, who was asleep back at their camp. Once the young boy arrived to the camp and woke Achilles up, he told him that Agamemnon had summoned him for battle, and then proceeded to tell him that the warrior he was slated to fight was not only humungous, but that he would be afraid to fight him. As Achilles got on his horse and prepared to head to the battle, he turned to the young boy and said to him, “That’s why no one will remember your name!”

Achilles showed up to the battlefield, ready to fight. He ran to his opponent and with one swift and deadly blow from his sword, defeated Boagrius, and after beating Boagrius, walked up to the rest of the army of Thessaly and called them out by asking, “Is there no one else?” Nobody else had the nerve to fight him and King Triopas handed over his scepter to Achilles in submission.

That’s what I’m talking about. The man had no fear. And as a result of his bold and committed stance to face a seemingly intimidating opponent head-on, everyone remembered his name.

Who remembers the name of a coward? Who remembers the name of someone who chose to be safe, when they should have been the opposite? No one does!

I know a lot of us claim to believe in God, but isn’t that what the Bible says, too? Doesn’t the Bible say in 2 Timothy 1:7 that God didn’t give us a spirit of fear? So, if God didn’t give us a spirit of fear, then we have no excuses to function like cowards.

What are you afraid of actually? What is the upside of being a coward?

I know a lot of people always like to quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also, but if there was ever a quote that I would encourage people to adhere to and memorize, it would be this one from him regarding courage and cowardice. It goes:

“Courage is an inner resolution to go forward despite obstacles; Cowardice is submissive surrender to circumstances. Courage breeds creativity; Cowardice represses fear and is mastered by it. Cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But conscience asks the question, is it right? And there comes a time when we must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because it is right.”

Look. Cowards will ALWAYS find a reason, or use some flawed logic, to justify their cowardice behavior and actions. Cowards will ALWAYS provide excuses for refusing to stand up for what’s right. Cowards will ALWAYS criticize someone else’s method of dealing with an issue such as racism and systematic oppression, while putting forth no effort of their own to deal with the issues themselves. Cowards have no backbone. Cowards have no conviction. Cowards have no guts. Cowards have no testicular fortitude. So, just admit the truth…You’re just a coward!

So listen up cowards, confession time is over. Now back to regularly scheduled programming, unless you’ve decided to change and become a person of strength and conviction, versus being the coward you’ve always been in the past. I hope you choose to be different.

Jeffrey L. Boney serves as Associate Editor and is an award-winning journalist for the Houston Forward Times newspaper. Jeffrey has been a frequent contributor on the Nancy Grace Show and Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. Jeffrey has a national daily radio talk show called Real Talk with Jeffrey L. Boney, and is a dynamic, international speaker, experienced entrepreneur, business development strategist and Founder/CEO of the Texas Business Alliance. If you would like to request Jeffrey as a speaker, you can reach him at jboney1@forwardtimes.com