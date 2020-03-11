Advocacy at the Federal Level: Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey L. Boney in Washington D.C. to help influence publicly policy that benefits citizens and entrepreneurs back home

The Houston Forward Times reported back in December that Jeffrey L. Boney, Council Member, Missouri City, Texas, had been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Community and Economic Development (CED) federal advocacy committee, where he would play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions at the federal level and help advocate on behalf of Missouri City and other cities before Congress, as well as with the administration and at home.

This past week, Boney traveled to Washington D.C. for the 2020 NLC Congressional City Conference, where Federal Advocacy Committee members were called upon to advocate for NLC’s legislative priorities on Capitol Hill, as well as develop the committee’s agenda and work plan for the year.

2020 NLC Community and Economic Development Committee

The Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness.

Because of his expertise and background, Boney was selected to serve on the Subcommittee on Support for Entrepreneurs and New Business, which focuses on supporting innovation and entrepreneurship so that cities cities and towns of every size, especially in Missouri City and the surrounding cities, can connect to regional economic assets and succeed in the global economy.

“I know how important access to capital is for small businesses and I also understand the importance of Economic Development in our region,” said Boney. “As a former financial executive for one of the nation’s largest banks, as the former President and CEO of a local chamber and as a board director for one of state’s largest micro-lending institutions, I am looking forward to continuing our work on this Committee, in order to ensure policymakers understand the issues that are important to us locally and to make sure we receive all of the necessary resources we need to grow and sustain.”

While there, Boney also met with the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO), where he serves as the recently elected Region 11 Director for Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. NBC-LEO is an affiliate group of the NLC, and is the largest community of African American elected officials representing the interests of African American officials in the nation.

Casey Thomas, City Councilmember, Dallas, TX; Carlie Jones, NBC-LEO President, Councilmember, Forest Hill, TX; and Jeffrey L. Boney, City Councilmember, Missouri City, TX

As a resource and advocate for more than 19,000 cities, towns and villages, the NLC brings municipal officials together to influence federal policy affecting local governments. NLC adopts positions on federal actions, programs and proposals that directly impact municipalities and formalizes those positions in the National Municipal Policy (NMP), which guides NLC’s federal advocacy efforts.

NLC divides its advocacy efforts into seven subject areas:

Community and Economic Development

Energy, Environment and Natural Resources

Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations

Human Development

Information Technology and Communications

Public Safety and Crime Prevention

Transportation and Infrastructure Services

For each of the seven issue areas, a Federal Advocacy Committee advocates in support of NLC’s federal policy positions. Members of each Committee serve for one calendar year and are appointed by the NLC President. Federal Advocacy Committees are comprised of local elected and appointed city and town officials from NLC member cities.