After a Heartbreaking Game 6 Loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets Go Back to the Drawing Board

The Houston Rockets exited the 2019 Playoffs in a heartbreaking Game 6 home-court loss to the Golden State Warriors 118-113. After entering the game with what seemed to be a slight advantage with the Warriors missing Kevin Durant due to a non-contact injury in Game 5, the Rockets analytic method of play simply didn’t add up to a win. Each of the Rocket-Warrior playoff games were decided by a victory margin of 6 points or less. The Warriors protected their home court throughout the series and stole one on the road while the Rockets were only able to win 2 consecutive games at home.

This was the post-season match-up that everyone was waiting to see. The defending NBA Champion Warriors were loaded with 5 All-Star players this season including Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins. The Rockets featured the reigning NBA MVP in James Harden and had in recent years acquired a 9 time All-star level player in Chris Paul. Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has made it clear that the Rockets’ main objective is to take down the Warriors dynasty. The Rockets have been making adjustments in the off-seasons to find a way to defeat the Warriors. While they’ve yet to achieve this goal, the truth is that the Rockets were the only team positioned to do it in the past couple of years. What adds insult to the injury of defeat is that they were in prime position to win but in the end, the little mistakes added up to a loss.

This is the first year that the Warriors looked vulnerable. It wasn’t an easy road for them and their players were vocal about the relief they felt after their game six victory.

“It was about as fun as our first championship” said Shaun Livingstson. “This night had those kind of vibes.”

Draymond Green expressed, “I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat it — like yeah, we’re used to winning, but this one felt amazing.”

The hurt keeps piling on as even fellow players immediately added more fuel to the fire. Specifically LeBron James who tweeted out, “NEVER underestimate the heart of a Champion!!!” This line references the Rockets 1994-95 Coach Rudy Tomjanovich who said this after his team (6th seed) fought to win their second consecutive championship.

James Harden, who has been fighting his own Playoff demons, said in the post-game presser that, “They’re a great team. We’re not losing to some scrubs. We’ve got to find a way to keep getting better, keep growing and keep putting ourselves in position to keep playing them.”

It’s important to note that though they’ve yet to dethrone the current champions, the Rockets are one of the few teams that has made it their mission to bring down the dynasty. There is something admirable in the fact that they refuse to wait out the dynasty and instead wanted to take them down at full strength. Many teams feared the Warriors, who were already an incredible team but then they went and added arguably the best player in the league in Kevin Durant. Not the Houston Rockets. They strategized, traded and focused on a very specific style of play.

The Rockets season may have ended earlier than they had hoped but their desire to be Champions once again is still very much alive. What is bittersweet about this year’s loss is not only were they in prime position to win; they could have beaten this Warriors team as it is currently constructed with Durant. Any competitive person will tell you, in order to be the best, you have to beat the best and the Warriors, as they are now, are the best. The bittersweet ending to their playoff run begs the question, is this style of play really conducive to defeating the Warriors?

Eric Gordon who displayed flashes of his offensive talent this series said, “You have to give them credit. They just know who they are.”

The Warriors definitely know who they are, especially when their backs are against the ropes. Giving credit where credit is due, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry came up big to close out the series with the Rockets. After Durant exited the series in Game 5 with a right calf injury, Thompson and Curry, who hadn’t been playing particularly well thus far, helped their team surge ahead to victory.

Curry, who struggled to find his rhythm and had been getting torched in the press, mustered up whatever he could to carry his team over the finish line with a 16-point final four-minute performance after having ZERO points at the half. He ended the game with 23 points in the 4th quarter and 33 points overall. That matters. What also matters is that all of their bench players were primed and ready to go when their name was called in the heat of battle. The Warriors trusted each other as a team and showed up when it mattered.

Though this is a heartbreaking end to quite the season, should the Rockets hang their heads? Not so much. There is absolutely blame to share throughout the organization for coming up short. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that they were in it to the end. They fought as hard as they could within the confines of Coach Mike D’Antoni’s system.

“I have five great starters, and they’re all great,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said. “But if we can make this team better, we’re gonna make this team better. And that’s just a fact. … It’s my job to make sure we put the best team we can put on the court next year.

“I can promise you, we’re gonna win some championships with James Harden. OK?” he continued. “Because we’re not gonna sit here. We’re gonna go to battle every year. We’re gonna have a strong offseason, and we’re gonna do whatever we can do to be a better team. OK? We are not gonna sit on our hands. I can promise you that.”

James Harden had an incredible MVP caliber season. He gets better each and every year. The vitriol he is receiving, though unfair, is because fans of basketball are ready to see something new and by playing as incredibly as he did all season, he was the guy to upset the Warriors. What history will correctly show is that basketball is a team sport and a team is only as great as their weakest link. A one-man team in James Harden, no matter how great a player he is, will not defeat the Warriors, a team of synced and super talented players.

History will be fair in rooting out the bias and showing that Harden is a once in a lifetime player and what he accomplished this season is nothing to scoff at. For some, the casual fan, they can only see it once they see some jewelry, and that is their prerogative.

In the end, the better team won and it’s back to the drawing board for the Houston Rockets.