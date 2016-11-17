The Aftermath: A Nation Divided

President Abraham Lincoln said it best: “A nation divided against itself cannot stand.” President-elect Donald J. Trump employed hateful-divisive-language in order to ascend to the Presidency. The 2016 presidential election employed hate-speech, xenophobia, religious bigotry, and bullying. And, everything that was wrong with America was initiated by President Barack Obama as the worst President in America’s history. But, more importantly, only President Donald J. Trump can fix it. Every American should respect the Office of President, and above all, the peaceful political transfer of power from one individual to another. Even though, it is extremely difficult to forget the hateful rhetoric of President-elect Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump is who America has been (past), who America is (present), and who America desires to be in the future. The “WHY” of the election of Donald Trump was an unhealthy response to “multi-culturalism” that is the tanning of American society (A Just Society). The “WHAT” were the invisible “For White Only” signs “brightly-mentally-shining” in White mentality and behavioral patterns? “For as he thinketh in his heart so is he:” (Proverbs 23: 7). Many Whites clearly displayed what they think about minorities when they sought to discredit the “legitimate” election of President Obama in 2008 with the “Birther-Movement” spearheaded by the “Trumpster”. Additionally, the 2016 presidential election of Donald J. Trump is “likening” unto the people choosing Barabbas over Jesus. Minorities, beware, you do not have a place at America’s Table, because the concept of one nation under God with liberty and justice for all was not elected to the office of President on November 8th, 2016. Beware of “train-cattle-cars” on side-tracks in your communities, because President-elect Trump has promised to ship 11 million “undocumented workers” back to their countries of origin. We needed your manual labor services for a short while. Now, your manual labor services are no longer needed, because you are the source of our problem. Even the WORLD now knows that the problem in American society is “WHITE-PRIVILEGE”. Allies (NATO), beware of both the Bear, as well as, the Bald Eagle. For, now we all know that the 2016 presidential election was grounded in a toxic sense of White Privilege. Too many Whites want more “White Privilege” and more privileges abundantly.

Maybe there is a desire on the part of “some” Whites to “Make America Great Again” by reestablishing a slave-state-mentality for minority groups. While, on the other hand, the majority of minorities desire the best for Whites, but not to their own detriment. Even though minorities in the twenty-first century are the last hired and the first fired. Question: Is the election of Donald J. Trump to the Office of Presidency “Custer’s” last stand for institutional racism? For, without a doubt, if individuals spiritually know better, they should exemplify a better understanding of what you know. Whites, in electing Donald Trump, have shown minorities that their only concern is “White Privilege”. Donald Trump said that he could shoot someone on Madison Avenue and Whites would continue to support him. This is the “PRESIDENTIAL-LEADERSHIP-MENTALITY” of the leader of the free-world. Leadership is about internal values, not external trappings. It is truly amazing that so many college-educated and economically successful Whites voted for this kind of leadership mentality. And, Trump has surrounded himself with the same type of leadership mentality.

Our NATO Allies soon and very soon will evaluate America’s leadership position in the world community. In so doing, will probably conclude that Putin presents himself, as Donald Trump has declared, a better leader than President Obama; therefore NATO’s best interest might be to form an alliance with Russia, and WHY NOT?

Question: What will be the role of the loyal opposition (Democratic Party)? Do we end-up in federal governmental gridlock? This is precisely what happened with a Democratic President and a Republican controlled Senate and House of Representatives. Now, we have two branches (Presidency and the Legislative) of the federal government controlled by the Republicans. Question: Will the outcome be positive for “all” Americans? The Democratic Party must fight for socio-economic-inclusion and “cultural” fairness for all Americans. If the Democratic Party relents and does not fight for “justice and inclusion for all Americans” then they may as well become Republicans, because they will not receive overwhelming-minority-support again. To be sure, informed citizens understand that the very social nature of “political-democracy” requires positive compromises. This is why democracy requires a spiritually-enlightened-educated-citizenry, because democracy is not just about money. Dictatorship is “my way”; not the highway, but death.

Democracy is for an intelligent citizenry; therefore college students get ready for decreases in educational federal funding, because the Ryan budget decimates educational funding for college students. Question: Does it really matter? Because, in the end, the formally educated, the formally uneducated, the elderly, as well as, the spiritually ignorant all voted for a “spiritually-dysfunctional” leadership mentality.

On November 10th 2016 President-elect Donald J. Trump and President Barack Obama met in the Oval Office of the White House for 1 1/2 hours. President-elect Trump superficially appeared to momentarily act presidential. Question: Can a skunk change his disdaining odor? “When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation. Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him. A lying tongue hateth those that are afflicted by it; and a flattering mouth worketh ruin.” (Proverbs 26: 25-28-KJV). This scripture says it all: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that he shall also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6: 7-8). America, God is watching you, take heed: “For the Lord is great, and greatly to be praise.” (Psalms 96:4). For after all is said and done, rich or poor: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 21: 30). Love overcomes hatred. Selah!