Alicia Keys’ New Song ‘Blended Family’ Is an Anthem for Modern Parents

If your family tree is a little bit complicated, Alicia Keys’ new song is bound to hit home.

On Friday, the R&B singer released “Blended Family (What You Do For Love),” a collaboration with rapper A$AP Rocky that touches on her family’s backstory: Keys’ husband, producer Swizz Beatz, was still legally married to singer Mashonda (mom to his son Kasseem Jr.) when he and Keys got together in 2008.

Though there was initial drama between the parents, eventually they became a tight-knit blended family. (The trio were even spotted vacationing with their kids Egypt and Kasseem in 2014.)

In the song, Keys sweetly addresses her relationship with Kasseem and Mashonda.

“I know it started with a little drama / I hate you had to read it in the paper / But everything’s alright with me and your momma / Baby, everybody here you know adores you”

On Instagram, Keys gave some commentary on the love-filled track, which is from her upcoming album Here, out Nov 4.

“The understanding, compassion and support we’ve found is a powerful testament to the healing that comes when we choose love. Especially for the kids… the most important part of our lives,” she wrote, “Celebrating @mashondatifrere for our commitment to each other with support and true growth.”

Mashonda also posted about the song on Instagram, giving Keys and her ex-hubby props for their parenting efforts.

“’Blended Family’ is a true testament of love, growth and healing,” she wrote. “I’m BEYOND proud of the work that the three of us most consciously applied to bettering ourselves for each other and our children’s sake. This is only the beginning for us. And, it feels so good! Blessings to you @aliciakeys @therealswizzz.”

Clearly, beautiful things can come of complicated beginnings.