Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to Welcome Nearly 20,000 Members for Biennial Conference

ABOVE: Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, L.H.D.

Houston, mark your calendars for July 6-12, as nearly 20,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® (AKA) will be coming from all over the world to converge on the Bayou City for their 68th Alpha Kappa Alpha Biennial International Conference.

Led by International President Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, L.H.D., attendees will engage in numerous service projects as well as leadership training and development.

Here is a list of celebrities and Houston’s Who’s Who will be attending the Conference:

Mayor Sylvester Turner;

Actor Jesse Williams;

Actress, writer, director, producer Vanessa A. Williams;

Actress, director, producer Vanessa Bell Calloway;

Philanthropist and wife of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Cookie Johnson;

Singer, radio DJ, television and movie personality, Donnie Simpson;

Actress Tasha Smith;

Musician Kirk Whalum;

Songwriter and musician Kurt Carr;

Lawyer, journalist, television personality, Star Jones;

AKA 18th International President Dr. Mattelia B. Grays;

AKA 21st International President Faye B. Bryant;

AKA 23rd South Central Regional Director and 68th Conference Co-Chairman Gwendolyn J. Brinkley;

AKA 20th South Central Regional Director and 68th Conference Co-Chairman Dr. Polly Sparks Turner;

68th Boule Chairman Diedra Fontaine; and many more

Events that are open to the Media include:

Houston Members Exhibit Ribbon Cutting – July 5, 2018, 4:00 – 5:00 PM – George R. Brown Convention Center – The exhibit spotlights Houston area members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority that have made significant contributions to Houston, the Sorority, and the global community.

Habitat for Humanity Home Unveiling – July 6, 2018, 12:00 PM – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will join Houston Habitat for Humanity to dedicate two homes, built by Houston-area members that will be given to two worthy families in the Greater Houston area in honor of two of the sorority’s preeminent pioneering leaders, former international presidents Dr. Mattelia B. Grays and Ms. Faye B. Bryant.

Think HBCU Expo – July 7, 2018, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM – George R. Brown Convention Center – The sorority will host the Think HBCU Expo showcasing historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as critical venues for moving students to and through college.

TAKE ACTION Now Forum: Establishing the Alpha Kappa Alpha Social Justice Agenda – July 7, 2018, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM – George R. Brown Convention Center – Join Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Congressional members in a moderated dialogue as they share strategies for how our membership can mobilize and participate in the upcoming election cycle. They will provide insight on how Alpha Kappa Alpha’s membership can activate in a meaningful way and directly influence who governs us at the local, state and federal levels. Panelists include: Senator Kamala D. Harris, United States Senator, (D-CA), Alma S. Adams, United States Congresswoman, (D-NC), Sheila Jackson Lee, United States Congresswoman, (D-TX), Terri Sewell, United States Congresswoman, (D-AL), and Frederica S. Wilson, United States Congresswoman, (D-FL). Moderator: Attorney and former mayor of Baltimore, Stephanie Rawlings Blake.

International Travel Guide Exhibit Ribbon Cutting – July 7, 2018, 3:30 PM – George R. Brown Convention Center – The exhibit celebrates the historic monuments, buildings, statues, streets, parks, permanent outdoor markers and items that tangibly document and honor Alpha Kappa Alpha women.

Public Meeting – July 8, 2018, 6:00 PM – George R. Brown Convention Center – Launching New Dimensions of Service: Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership and Service in the Space City. The Public Meeting will highlight Alpha Kappa Alpha’s global service mission and accomplishments and honor civic leaders, both locally and worldwide. Awards will be presented to local and international leaders during this event including The Honorable, Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, Texas.

Educational Advancement Foundation Breakfast – July 10, 2018, 7:30 AM – 9:30 AM – George R. Brown Convention Center – Denim, Diamonds, and Donors! Join the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation (AKA-EAF) to spotlight student achievers that are excelling academically. Hosted by actress Vanessa A. Williams.

