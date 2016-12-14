Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Stellar Record of Service Anniversaries

Sunday, December 11, 2016, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated held their Stellar Records of Service 35th Anniversary for the XI Alpha Omega Chapter – 35 years and Sigma Theta Chapter – 15 years at the J.W. Marriott Downtown on 806 Main Street in Houston, Texas 77002. This luncheon highlighted the sisterly interactions and acts of service locally throughout the Houston community, nationally, and internationally. The Mistress of Ceremony was Dr. Cherry Gooden, the Welcome was presented by Tracey R. Lewis (President, XI Alpha Omega Chapter) and Christa Washington (President, Sigma Theta Chapter), Invocation was given by Estine Johnson (Past President 1986-87 & 1992-93), the Occasion was given by Linda Knight Burkley (Past President 1990-91), Keynote Speaker – Shirley R. Fisher (21 South Central Regional Director), Special Presentations – Alicia Cain (Past President 2014-15), Salute to Maye F. Hutson by Jesse Woods (To God Be The Glory), Video Tribute – In Remembrance by Stephanie Trouillier Johnson (Past President 1998-99), Recognition of Special Guests by Laquetta Kennedy (Past President 1994-95), and Thelma Johnson (Past President). Happy Anniversary!

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Sigma Theta Chapter Heritage Walk Dedication & Reception

On Saturday, December 10, 2016, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated – Sigma Theta Chapter held a heritage walk dedication & reception at Houston Baptist University. The Heritage Walk Dedication & Reception was held in honor of Mrs. Shirley Fisher, AKA’s 21st South Central Regional Director. Congrats to Mrs. Fisher on this well-deserved honor!