Ambassadors for Justice

TSU, ACLU-Texas and Anthony Graves build powerful alliance to help change Texas criminal justice system

It was a brisk, cloudy day. Seven people had walked into the Martin Luther King (MLK) Humanities building auditorium on Texas Southern University’s campus in December to deliver speeches that they had worked on for 12 weeks. These speeches weren’t typical. They were intensely personal; full of hard facts that left audience members with eyes wide open and stares of raw disbelief.

Steven Holloway, Margarita “Maggie” Luna, Roderick McNeely, Kirsten Ricketts, Danny Leon Sneed, Sybil Sybille and Damion Walker told of how the Texas criminal justice system had shattered their lives, and how they had fought to reclaim their dignity while working to change a system that saw them as disposable.

Exonerated death row inmate, now criminal justice icon, Anthony Graves did not see them as disposable. Instead, he wanted their stories to be told. To bring these stories to the masses became his dream. These seven people represent a new era of justice seekers.

Graves, who was wrongfully convicted and spent 18 years in prison, 12 of those years on death row, with two execution dates, believes their experiences will serve as the catalyst for real change for the Texas criminal justice system.

They are the Anthony Graves Smart Justice Speakers Bureau’s first graduates.

“I just felt like these are the people who can speak to the real issues in the criminal justice system because they have seen the underbelly of the beast. They see things that the media doesn’t print. These are things others theorize about, but they live it twenty-four seven and can take you on that journey to understand why criminal justice reform is needed,” Graves said.

Holloway pulled his shoulders back and stood tall in front of the transparent podium sitting square in the center of the auditorium’s stage and took the audience back to the day when he was 7-years-old and cried for two hours. This was the day he saw his father, his hero, shackled in chains and prison whites in the Walls unit in Huntsville, Texas.

“I was traumatized; I was scared,” said Holloway, whose father served two prison terms for non-violent offenses.

Holloway’s life spiraled out of control because his father was not there. His family suffered in silence. They needed help. But there was no one there to help. As an adult, he battled drug abuse, two divorces, a $40k a year job loss at 27, and a beat down with a crowbar that left him with 12 stitches in his head. He wanted to end his pain by taking his own life.

Then, things started to turn around. He went from potential cellmate to the CEO of a company that helps youth stay on a path of success.

PACE Youth Inc. steps in the gap to help families of the incarcerated. He wants Texas to turn its attention to helping these families and stand in the gap too.

Enter the Anthony Graves Smart Justice Speakers Bureau. This program has helped Holloway to channel his experience into developing an evidence-based initiative to help families of the incarcerated.

“The state of Texas has 13 risk factors in education,” said Holloway. “Parental incarceration needs to be risk factor number 14.”

Risk factor number 14 would be designed to identify families of the incarcerated and aid them in the daily struggles of having an incarcerated family member.

Holloway has already drafted a bill to present to the 65th 2019 Texas Legislature.

Margarita “Maggie” Luna was next. Her long sleeve turquoise jacket brightened the room as she swiftly walked toward the podium in the MLK auditorium. She cleared her throat, paused, then talked about the day she was arrested on her high school campus. School administrators had told her to drop out of school. They called her behavior disruptive. It was 1996. She was 16-years-old and had gone to see an English teacher for help. She’ll never forget what happened next.

“I was handcuffed in front of my peers and shuffled into a cell with the steel doors slamming behind me,” said Luna. “For the first time, my freedom was gone.”

Luna would spend 20 years in and out of prison after her first arrest. She became addicted to opiates and methamphetamines. Finally, in 2017 she got the help she needed from Santa Maria Addiction and Recovery Center.

“My hope is to assist in reducing recidivism rates in women and I believe we can do this with more prison-based, trauma informed, intensive substance abuse programs that are well equipped with re-integration planning and guidance,” said Luna.

Pastor Roderick McNeely knows something about substance abuse. He was introduced to drugs by his aunt when he was a child. That introduction became an addiction. He would steal to feed the addiction. In 2002, McNeely went to prison for attempting to steal two VCRs. He was high on cocaine. He would spend eight years in prison.

Today, McNeely is helping others to not take the path he took. His ministry is saving lives.

McNeely wants the state of Texas to invest in its prison population to reduce mass incarceration.

“In the area of re-entry, we need to partner with the industries that are already in the Texas department of criminal justice to create a program that would train and pay participants a private sector wage with the guarantee of a job when released from prison,” said McNeely, with the authority and oratory skills of a civil rights leader.

The state of Kentucky has created a jobs program similar to what McNeely would like to see in Texas.

McNeely added: “It’s time for us to break these barriers and start to encourage mankind by our good works.”

Kirsten Rickets is a Christian scholar who travels the state of Texas to encourage individuals post incarceration. Her path to helping others came after she lost everything due to drug addiction. By day, she was the perfect citizen, a nurse who hid her addiction; by night, she used crack cocaine and even lived under the interstate for a while.

That all changed after she went to jail for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Now she’s on the path to helping others, including her husband, who is in prison. She wants Texas to create an effective earned time credit program that will help individuals currently incarcerated.

“The main initiative that I am working towards this legislation is “earned time credits” for all offenders,” said Ricketts with heartfelt passion. “We, as a society need to move away from retribution as a guiding principle and get back to treating humans with dignity by offering room for redemption, mercy, and rehabilitation across the board.”

Danny Sneed, who is a military veteran and director of a faith based re-entry program at St. John’s United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, echoes many of Ricketts sentiments. Sneed is known as “the encourager” because of his gregarious attitude and big smile.

A history of drug abuse led him to be cycled in and out of prison. However, since 2008, Sneed has been empowering others through his re-entry ministry. Sneed, who is a radio and television host, wants the state of Texas to invest in faith-based reentry programs.

“I truly believe that God turned my wounds into wisdom and amazing opportunities,” said Sneed.

Sybil Sybille is a military veteran too. She is a survivor of sexual trauma and served time in prison for engaging in organized crime.

Sybille is using her voice to advocate for banning the box on applications that ask whether an individual has a criminal record.

“My call to action is that this city, the mayor, the councilman, every member that has anything to do with policy change and reform, help this city rise up from the hopelessness that this box evokes,” said Sybille, who is also a Fellow for the Texas Advocates for Justice.

With a slow deliberate tone, Sybille added: “Perhaps, I might just run for office to help ban this box.”

Finally, Damion Walker, who was recently awarded a Superhero Award by the CFC40 Black Superhero Project, told how the controversial and discredited “superpredator” label of black youth in the 90s robbed him of his freedom at the age of 16. He was certified as an adult and given 125 years in prison for four aggravated robberies; three, he said, that he did not commit. However, advice from attorneys and family members led to him serving 17 years in jail.

Walker calls this the school to prison pipeline and he’s developing evidence-based solutions to show why the criminal justice system has been bad for black youth.

While Walker was in prison, he earned an Associate’s degree from Alvin Community College. Upon being released from prison, Walker would go on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston.

He plans to show why education and assessment are the keys to addressing the disparities in the Texas criminal justice system.

“You take action on what you value,” said Walker. “Do we value this generation’s children?”

The Anthony Graves Smart Justice Speakers Bureau is the only program of its kind in the nation. Graves, the ACLU of Texas and Texas Southern University’s Urban Research and Resource Center (TSUURRC) collaborated to make it a reality.

Texas Southern University Journalism Professor Serbino Sandifer-Walker developed the curriculum for The Anthony Graves Smart Justice Speakers Bureau and served as the facilitator of the class.