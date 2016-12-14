America Needs Prayerful/Spiritual Leadership

Social democracy demands an educated spiritually-well-informed-citizenry. The Bible states emphatically: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1:3). This is precisely why the Founders were most creative in their desire to educate the masses in order to achieve a “More-Perfect-Union”, and therefore, they created a mass universal “public” educational system.

The soul of America is held captive by “vulgar” secularism, an insatiable greed for money as the ultimate source of power, and the grand mis-guided notion of “White” privilege: Make America Great Again. Christians worship God (CREATOR); not things (creation). By the way, America, in case you did not know it, money is not God.

Individuals can run, but they cannot hide from God and DIVINE judgment, because: “Every house is builded by some man; but he that built all things is God.” (Hebrews 3:4). But, more importantly, “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4:11).

America has created a powder-keg of vulgar secularism “Spiritual/Moral Confusion” rather than spiritual godly understanding about the nature of social democracy. To be sure, social democracy requires an intelligent/informed voting population. This is why “Strong-Men” dictatorships only exist in Third World underdeveloped nations. Indeed, it is unfortunate that twenty-first century America has too many ill-educated and uninformed-eligible-voters (citizens). This and only this can explain the rise of a “dictatorial-leadership-style” like that of a Donald Trump in American society.

Make America Great Again was a radical ungodly appeal to the emotional insecurity that some Whites feel concerning power and political control. Substituting emotional insecurity and intensity for wisdom, spiritual understanding and knowledge is a political recipe for national disaster. However, this is a manmade, socio-political-economic equation without godly understanding, because it is too easy to forget: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against Lord.” (Proverbs 21: 30). Therefore, every human being should remember this profound scripture: “Man that is born of woman is of a few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not.” (Job 14: 1-2). Neither money; nor any other earthly thing can provide immortality to individuals, because: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27). And, without a doubt: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Hebrews 7:11).

America needs “spiritually-thoughtful-mature-moral-leadership” that is oriented toward the “The U.S. Declaration of Independence”: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness-That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”.

American political leaders are attempting to deal with daily, life and death decision-making based upon carnal-minded-misunderstanding. SCRIPTURES warn us concerning this type of secularized-leadership-mentality: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thine ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord and depart from evil.” (Idolatry, inordinate affection, same-sex-marriage, Idol gods (money), and so on). (Proverbs 3:5-7). Because, we all know, that: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and he delighteth in his way.” (Psalms 37: 23). Therefore, at all times Americans should: “Let all things be done decently and in order.” (1 Corinthians 14:40).

In the twenty first century, too many individuals are exposing their private sexual lives publicly (coming-out-of-the-closet). Too many men want to be women: Vanity-oriented-feminization of American culture. And, vice versa, too many women want to be men. Thus, America’s children are confused concerning what to become. But, most of all, too few want to be what God created them to be: Children of God. It is indeed an unfortunate set of circumstances that too many Americans have become vanity oriented possessing “an uncontrollable/ungodly desire for things“. Vulgar secularism and moral confusion are commonplace. Seemingly, there is no political-leadership solution(s) to the horrible societal mess we find ourselves in. But, hold on for a New-York-Minute, and don’t despair; there is an answer: JESUS.

America has more guns than citizens. Question: Yet, are we safe from ourselves (evil)? We kill and steal from each other in time, on time, all the time, and for no godly reason. However, the murder rate is declining; not because of more guns in the hands of citizens, but because of spiritual-conscience and moral values. We must do a better spiritual-moral job in our family environments and churches of socio-economically-educating, and socializing our children toward civilized-moral–conduct. Killing for pleasure and things is evil and devilishly wicked.

America: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour….” (1 Peter 5: 8-9). But, more importantly, my fellow Americans: “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you…… Speak not evil one of another, brethren…” (James 4: 7-12). Selah!