American Black Film Festival Honors Announces Nominees for ‘Movie Of The Year’ Award

The Oprah Winfrey Network recently revealed the first-look teaser trailer for its new original anthology drama “Cherish the Day,” created and executive produced by Emmy® winner/Academy Award®-nominee Ava DuVernay (“Queen Sugar,” “When They See Us”). “Cherish the Day,” which is set for a February 2020 premiere on OWN, is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes (“Queen Sugar”), Tanya Hamilton (“Queen Sugar,” “Night Catches Us”), and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.

Chapter one of “Cherish the Day” chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compels us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) stars as Gently James and Alano Miller (“Underground”) stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

OWN previously announced additional cast including legendary Emmy®-winning actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart. The DuVernay led series also recently announced it achieved full gender parity with a production crew of over 50% women, including 18 female department heads.

Directors for the series are Tanya Hamilton, Blitz Bazawule, Aurora Guerrero and Deborah Kampmeier.

The American Black Film Festival Honors recently announced the nominees for the “Movie of the Year” award.

The ABFF Honors’ “Movie of the Year” award is a competitive award presented to the best feature length film of the year directed by and/or starring a lead actor or actress of African descent.

“These films collectively represent the diversity and complexity of the African American experience in America,” said ABFF Ventures CEO, Jeff Friday. “This has been a phenomenal year for black content and we are excited to celebrate its universal appeal and the community of creators behind it.”

2020 “Movie of the Year” Award Nominees:

BLACK & BLUE – An action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME – Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

HARRIET – Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

JUST MERCY – After graduating from Harvard, Bryan (Michael B Jordan) might have had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson.) One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx,) who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds-and the system-stacked against them.

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO – A young man (Jimmie Fails) searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.

QUEEN & SLIM – Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen’s (Jodie Turner-Smith) first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer’s gun and shoots him in self-defense. Now labelled cop killers in the media, Slim and Queen feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people all across the country

US – In order to get away from their busy lives, the Wilson family takes a vacation to Santa Cruz, California with the plan of spending time with their friends, the Tyler family. On a day at the beach, their young son Jason almost wanders off, causing his mother Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) to become protective of her family. That night, four mysterious people break into Adelaide’s childhood home where they’re staying. The family is shocked to find out that the intruders look like them, only with grotesque appearances.

Presented by ABFF Ventures, the 2020 ABFF Honors will be hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Deon Cole, taking place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ABFF HONORS:

ABFF Honors is an annual awards season gala dedicated to saluting excellence in the motion picture and television industry.

