American Cancer Society Announces Second Annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

In its second year in Houston, twenty-five prominent area men will take a stand against breast cancer by supporting the American Cancer Society through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout the month of October, Real Men Wear Pink candidates will encourage women in their lives and in the community to take action in the fight for a world without breast cancer.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from breast cancer,” said Jennifer Kelley, Corporate Relations Account Manager, for the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised allow the Society to help save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”

Each Real Men Wear Pink candidate is charged with a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among the other candidates by the end of the campaign.

Forward Times’ own Associate Editor, Jeffrey L. Boney, is one of the esteemed gentlemen who has taken the challenge to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end breast cancer.

“No one should have to face a breast cancer diagnosis alone,” said Boney, “Breast cancer affects everyone – it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. That’s why I joined the American Cancer Society in support of their lifesaving work. This is a cause I personally believe in, and since I’m in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, I’m helping to save more lives from breast cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 40,610 will die from the disease this year. In Texas, 17,060 women will be diagnosed this year and 2,830 will die from the disease. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

Here are some other startling statistics and information about breast cancer, particularly as it relates to African American women:

In 2016, an estimated 30,700 new cases of breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed among African American women.

Nationwide, an estimated 6,300 deaths from breast cancer were expected to occur among African American women in 2016.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among African American women.

In the US, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among African American women, surpassed only by lung cancer.

From 2006-2012, the overall 5-year relative survival rate for breast cancer in African American women was 82%, compared to 91% for White women. This difference can be attributed to both later stage at diagnosis and poorer stage-specific survival among African American women.

Later-stage diagnoses in African American women have been largely attributed to less frequent and longer intervals between mammograms, and lack of timely follow-up of suspicious results

Starting at age 40, talk to your health care provider about the breast cancer screening plan that’s best for you

To support Jeffrey L. Boney’s efforts as a Real Men Wear Pink advocate, please donate to the American Cancer Society on his behalf by going to the following website.

“Our community can make a huge impact in the fight against breast cancer,” said Jenifer Kelley, Corporate Account Manager for the American Cancer Society. “We are grateful to our Real Men Wear Pink candidates for lending their voices to our cause and fighting for everyone touched by breast cancer.”

In addition to Boney, the rest of the 2017 Real Men Wear Pink candidates are: Blake Wise, Sphere; Brian Horak, TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital; Bruce Padilla, MCM Worldwide; Bryan Celis, Sphere; Carl Little, Methodist Hospital Willowbrook; Carl Petrosky, RE/MAZ Inner Loop; Chris Daniel, Harris County Clerk; Chijioke Akujobi, Sphere; Craig Wakefield, US Trust; Dr. Curtis Wray, University of Texas Health Science Center; Dan D’Armond, American Cancer Society; David Seeley, The Edge Group; Dominic Austin, Tackles 4 Cancer; Douglas Stephen, Sphere; Frank Newsom, Professional Bull Fighter; Jason Cage, Mix 96.5; Jerry Mathis, MAG City Marketing; John Granato, ESPN 97.5; Keith Barber, Methodist Hospital Willowbrook; Michael Chabala, Sphere; Nathan Kelley, Vallen Distribution; Sam Rossman, TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital; Sidrick Lowe, Sellers Brothers; and Dr. Warren Ellsworth, Methodist Hospital West.

For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Houston, call 800-227-2345.