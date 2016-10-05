Does American Society Deserve 2016 Presidential Confusion?

Presidential elections “ought” to be about federal governance issues, leadership qualities, and a spiritual-moral-intellectual-mental state of mind. But, above all, as Abraham Lincoln stated: a nation divided against itself cannot stand (Preserving The Union). Yet, all this trash-talking, speaking without facts, and telling outright lies should be morally off-limits in any Presidential Primary whether Republican or Democratic. The Presidency of the United States of America is serious “moral” business, because America should always be the moral conscience of the world community. The 2016 Republican Party Primary process was about negativity, personality assassination, character assassination, gutter-rat-politics, and not about federal governance and governmental policies. The world has a Savior (Jesus Christ the Righteous One), and Christians know how to create heaven on earth by following the “Two Great Commandments”. When the “Will of God” is done on earth as it is in heaven, we have heaven on earth: The Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6: 9-13). Demagogues know absolutely nothing about the Two GREAT Commandments, but an awful lot about the “dark-side” of life: hooking, crooking, and using “other people’s money”.

Hear this America, because we all know: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). But, more importantly, “The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his (God’s) way: but the folly of fools is deceit.” (Proverbs 14:8). America, your moral compass is not being questioned, but what is being called into question is political support of “White-Privilege” oriented policies. America is the most “sophisticated-multi-cultural” democratic nation-state in the world community. And, what happened in the Republican Party Primary process is not normal, and those who believe that it was normal are indeed not NORMAL.

“Make America Great Again Is Not A Policy”, because all Americans know that America is truly great. “Take My Word” and “Trust Me” are not policies. “Most” Americans are not willing to go down that rabbit-trail: trusting without having verification (The Reagan Doctrine). Donald Trump, give Americans a break, because most Americans are not foolish. In fact, most Americans believe in the Ronald Reagan doctrine: trust but verify. In short, “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him.” (Proverbs 26: 4). But, without a doubt, “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit.” (Proverbs 26: 5).

Without a doubt, in the 2016 Presidential election “immoral” words are being spoken that provoke passion and emotions without spiritual substance, which in turn, can and do lead confused minds astray. In fact, if the Republican Party Primary process had been about democratic statesmanship and “federal” governance policies, then one of the two “sane-minded” governors in the primary process would have been the Republican nominee. Presidential politics should never be about showmanship, an unbridled tongue, and animosity toward others. The “PRESS” must always be the guardian of “TRUTH” through the investigation of facts, and not allow “hood-winking”. But, fortunately, most Americans know hood-winking when it is presented to them; however, some Americans do not care, because their love of White privilege is greater than their love of the TRUTH (righteousness).

Unfortunately, the Republican Party Primary Process was about America’s past; not the present-moment or an inclusive future for all Americans regardless of skin-color or ethnic origin. The past belongs to the devil, and of course, the past was imperfect. For after all, the past was not godly, but devilish. The future belongs to God. Hence, when some individuals seek to make the “past-moment” the “present-moment” it invariably creates societal spiritual-moral-confusion. And, as Elvis Presley so eloquently stated some individuals will become: “All Shook-Up”. Because, Godly Americans know that this too shall pass; therefore: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that he shall also reap. For he that soweth to the flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption: but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6: 7-8). For after all, only: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favor.” (Proverbs 14:9).

Here’s a little prudent advice to Americans who are following “The Trump Star” for monetary “gain” reasons beware; because Trump’s monetary policy is based upon, “use other people’s money”. Question America: Do you want to give Trump access to “your” tax dollars that is the U.S. Treasury?

Finally, this question must be asked of all Americans: Are you better off in 2016 than you were in 2008? Every American must answer in the affirmative, because American society is better off. Therefore, America as a nation state simply needs to understand this scripture and the land will be healed: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14). Amen! Amen! Amen!