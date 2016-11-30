American Society: Upside-Down and Under-Water

The election of Donald J. Trump to the Office of President spiritually and morally flipped American society “Upside Down”. “Perceived” notions of White Privilege(s) was at the core of the “Trumpster’s” election that is “something for nothing”. Of course, this attitude is not new to American society. It has always been beneath the surface, above the surface, in the air, and everywhere in White consciousness. As a result, the election of Donald J. Trump to the “sacred” Office of President of these United States of America is simply an ungodly, non-spiritual, and immoral consciousness of who we “truly” are as a people.

America fought a Civil War to become “united“. Prayerfully and hopefully, we will not have to fight another Civil War in order to remain “UNITED” as “One nation under God with liberty and justice for all”. The appointments of Stephen K. Bannon a well-known “White Nationalist”, as Chief White House Advisor and Senator Jefferson Sessions as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer (Attorney General) are to say the least disconcerting, bothersome, and extremely troublesome. I use the nomenclature (Trumpster), because the writer, as well as, all Americans should respect the Office of the President. And, the “Trumpster” has not been sworn in as the 45th President. This is why it is appropriate to refer to an individual as he presents himself to the public a (Hook and a Crook). Without a doubt, individuals cannot make that which is unclean; clean (Job 14:4).

Many Americans have emphatically pronounced: “Let’s give him a chance”. Question: Chance to do what? The “Trumpster” has already shown his true color: White and White privilege only! We are “Up-Side-Down”, because “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). To be sure, “White Supremacy” does not exalt a multicultural nation; only denigrates American society. Again, the appointment of Stephen K. Bannon is an “enigma in the middle of a riddle”, because Donald J. Trump was elected to the Presidency by debasing the “multi-cultural-nature” of American society. The minorities who for “thirty-pieces-of-silver” and this represents only a spiritually-symbolic-amount (Judas-Revenue) must be carefully watched, observed, and above all, prayed for, because they have already given their “souls-minds” to an “ungodly” personality.

Question: Why are we “Under-Water”? “Under-water” is primarily real estate terminology, but the concept clearly expresses the nature of an immoral society. Electing a Presidential leader that does not understand the “ethical-consequences” of “WORDS” is truly frightening to the “nth” degree. Words matter this is precisely why the Bible emphatically states: “Keep thy tongue from evil, and thy lips from speaking guile. Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.” (Psalms 34:13-14). By the way, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18:21). Words matter, if they didn’t why read the Holy Bible? All individuals must clearly understand that: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” (John 1: 1).

The words coming from the mouth of the “President-elect” during the campaign were not words of endearment, encouragement or national unity. Indeed, words matter. Words have consequences, because words can lead to both positive, as well as, negative actions. During the campaign, we did not hear Donald J. Trump utter any “spiritual” words of meditation; only words of hatred and division in his speeches. “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and redeemer.” (Psalms 19: 14). Or these profound words: “let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 4:6). President-elect Donald J. Trump spoke ungodly divisive words that can only appeal to the worst instincts of humankind; even physically mocking deprived individuals. Without a doubt, Secretary Clinton only needed to recite the words that came from the mouth of Donald J. Trump: No more or no less. The “Trumpster’s” own words convict him. Therefore, let’s not “naively-misunderstand” the “under-current” that was propelling the election of the “Trumpster” to the Office of the Presidency. It was not loss of “JOBS”, political “GIRDLOCK”, or “TRADE” agreements, but the “Tanning/Multiculturalism” nature of American society and the “perceived” loss of White Privilege (s).

President-elect Donald J. Trump give your loyal “voters/supporters” what they voted for, and what you have faithfully promised: Build the wall, tall and wide, ban immigrants based-upon religion; especially Muslims, profile minorities, repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act (Obamacare), keep on denying that climate change is not man-made, and make an ungodly “political” alliance with Putin. However, in the final analysis, we all know that God has the last word, simply because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” (Psalms 24: 1). But, more importantly, “Thou art worthy, O’Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelations 4:11). America you can believe these scriptures and have life, and life more abundantly. Or you can believe in a “HOOK” called Santa Claus.

AMERICA, God is a JUST God, and He gives us sometimes what we want, not what we need. A lot of Americans voted Donald J. Trump as President, and he is the President-elect. In the past America was strong (Spiritually, Morally, and Militarily), but we walked softly and carried a “Big Stick”. By the way, America still is the strongest nation, militarily and economically, on earth by any standard of measurement. President Obama has talked the talk, walked the walk, in a highly sophisticated diplomatic Presidential behavioral “attitude” against “Selfish-Oppositional-Odds” (Republicans).

Ultimately, every human being is a “graveyard” traveller, but individuals should not have a graveyard mentality or a ditch digging mentality. This is precisely why Jesus “condensed” the Ten Commandments to the Two Great Commandments: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and prophets.” (Matthew 22: 37-39). Selah!