America’s National Security Disaster

When you are a voice crying in the wilderness of spiritual ignorance of God’s principles, precepts, concepts, anything that can happen, will (did) happen, and the happening can literally destroy a democratic nation. “The fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 15:33). Every American must pray, and at the same time, and spiritually understand what to pray for: Peace on earth and good will toward all. Pray, pray, and pray, because “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34). It is, indeed, midnight in America, and not morning as former President Reagan declared.

Question: With the election of Donald J. Trump to the Office of President, did America’s National Interests and Security become the “Art-Of-The-Deal”? America’s national interests must be spiritually grounded in human rights (individual freedom), diplomacy, national security interests of the nation, and to prevent the loss of human life through wars. National security is not simply securing and protecting the economic interests of the rich and powerful. Our diplomatic core of professionals should spiritually understand, above all else, “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.” (1 Timothy 5: 22). The Trump Administration needs to clearly understand this scriptural verse, because hatred is evil, and can become a killer. The first obligation of any Presidential administration is to keep the country safe, because you cannot make the country great; unless it is first safe.

Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Therefore, “Let all things be done decently and in order.” (1 Corinthians 14: 40). Worldly (human) power concedes nothing, but takes everything. While, on the other hand, God’s spiritually power declares, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28).

Blacks, who are meeting with President-elect Trump, need to clearly understand that an individual should never meet with a person of the moral character of President-elect Trump alone; take a witness. Trust, but verify is the primary role of a witness regarding what was said by whom. However, given the despicable things the “Trumpster” has said about minorities, why converse with such a double-minded-individual? Question: Would you attempt to have a conversation with Lucifer? Lucifer is too slick for any God-fearing-mortal individual to attempt to hold a conversation with him. The devil is absolutely “too” cunning; therefore, not by any stretch of human the imagination is Donald J. Trump the devil. However, with “Trumpster’s” language-style, demeaning conversations concerning women and minorities, dismissal of an entire religion as grounded in terrorism, and bold-face-lies convict him as a servant of the devil’s will. God-fearing individuals should never have a conversation with the devil, because he is too slick. Graveyard travelling mortals must always rely on the intercessor: JESUS. Even Jesus said to the devil these words, and He was the Son of God: “It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.” (Matthew 4: 7). Because, “No one can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” (Matthew 6: 24). According to the language-style of President-elect Trump, we know full well he will serve mammon (money). This is precisely why we have not seen his personal income taxes, and Republicans will not insist that he reveal them. Moreover, his cabinet selections are vivid indicators of who will be served, and to be sure, it is not the American people. In fact, the only reason why President-elect Trump admires Putin is because he is “slicker” and a bigger lover of himself. As a matter of fact, this is why during the political campaign he stated that he admired and respected Putin rather than America’s democratically elected President (Barack Obama).

Leadership is about relationships, and relationships can be spiritually healthy or spiritually unhealthy. For example, former 2012 Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney in a public speech “boldly” told the unadulterated truth about President-elect Trump prior to November 8th. On the other hand, when the “Trumpter” said that Mitt Romney wanted his support so badly in 2012 that he was willing to “drop-to-his-knees“, we didn’t know whether the “Trumpster” was telling the truth or a “bold-face-lie”. Now, we “all” know! Donald J. Trump is a “Master Entertainer” who cunningly knows how to appeal to the emotions of individuals, and above all, entice them to think based upon their emotions, prejudices, and fears. And, this is precisely why Donald J. Trump was elected President, and America is up-side-down, and topsy-turvy.

When an individual publicly declares that he has nothing for which he needs to ask God to forgive him for, and of course, such a declaration implies that “I Am Without Sin”. However, King David, whom God declared was a man after his own heart; emphatically stated the opposite of the “Trumpster’s” declaration: “For I acknowledge my transgressions: and my sin is ever before me.” (Psalms 51:3). Furthermore, David said: “Behold, I was shapen in iniquity, and in sin did my mother conceive me.” (Psalms 51: 5). Moreover, King David understood that “sin” was lawlessness, because all sin is unrighteousness. This is why Jesus said to the men who brought the woman, who was found in adultery, but not the man: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” (John 8: 7). More importantly, “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” (1 John1:8). While, on the other hand, The Gospel Writer Paul declares: “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God:” (Romans 3: 23).

In closing, the Electoral College “had to” certify the election results, because Trump’s White Nationalists supporters would destroy American society if he was not. Trump lied, Russian-cyber-hackers helped him (Putin), he degraded minorities, women, the Islamic religion, and more importantly, did not receive the majority popular vote. But, America, don’t worry, because in the final analysis Trump will be impeached, because he will be caught attempting to make America the art of the deal, not GREAT. Selah!