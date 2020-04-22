Apostle C.D. Boulden, President South Park Civic Club

The swearing in for Apostle C.D. Boulden as president of the South Park Civic Club and the ceremony was conducted by Judge Jeremy L. Brown. Over 250 residents, community leaders and business owners attended. Listing a few; Jessie Willie Boone; Dr. & Mrs. Zeb Poindexter, III; Bishop G. Scott and Mother Velma Boulden. The South Park Civic Club also works closely with the schools, Kelso, Alcott and Candy Strip Academy.



Apostle Boulden is the senior Pastor of the Real Worship Center, Inc. located in Southeast Houston.



The Real Worship Center has become a fixture in the community, providing light to those seeking to come out of darkness. Through the leadership and direction of Apostle Boulden, the Real Worship Center, Inc. has established community Resale stores which teaches the community how to sow back into themselves, how to be better stewards over their finances, and give the community a new prospective of the Church as not only being a place for handouts but a place in which we assist each other in various areas. He has created many job openings for ex-convicts, ex-drug addicts, and youth through other entities that he has established, such as ground keeping the Real Worship Center, Inc., and his Just A.S.K.. Event Production Company as well as dispatching able bodies to other business owners in which he has formed relationships.



Apostle Boulden is the visionary of The Real People Awards; an annual Award Ceremony that honors Houston’s over looked Advocates in various communities. He also created the Annual Mrs. Grand-Great Grand and Grand Classic for females over the age of fifty.