ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Dominique Hammons

Dominique Hammons will be playing at Martini Blu on December 22, 2017. There will be a show at 7:30 pm and at 10:00 pm. Give yourself or your loved ones an early Christmas gift. Come out and listen to this talented young man and have some good food and drinks. Tickets are only $10 and they can be purchased on www.martiniblu1.com

Dominique Hammons is a recent graduate from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma who majored in Music Performance with Jazz emphasis. He is a Houston native who started playing classical violin at the age of 8 in his school music program. He attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston and played violin for four years in the school orchestra. Before attending college, Dominique performed with the Houston Youth Symphony for five years and also performed with other orchestras and chamber groups which included Virtuosi of Houston and TMEA Allstate Orchestra. He has been the recipient of many awards including the Houston Symphony’s Young Artist competition where he won the opportunity to play on stage with the Houston Symphony. He has been a solo artist for the past 8 years and has won many prizes while performing different genres of music such as classical, gospel, jazz, hip hop and R&B.

Dominique donates his time and God-given talent performing at nursing homes and many other charitable organizations. He also performs at churches, weddings, memorial services, school programs, parties, banquets and other social events.