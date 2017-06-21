AT&T Contributes $25,000 to Support the Hire Houston Youth Program

ABOVE: AT&T presents $25,000 check to Mayor Sylvester Turner for his Hire Houston Youth Program

AT&T recently announced that they have awarded the Greater Houston Community Foundation a $25,000 contribution to support participants of the Hire Houston Youth Program. Specifically, the contribution will provide funding for a 7-week paid summer jobs program for 10 high school and college students where they will gain real world experience in local businesses.

The summer jobs program, headed by Mayor Sylvester Turner, links government institutions, businesses, community organizations, and schools to offer internship and job opportunities to youth ages 16 to 24. In 2016, the program served over 1,500 teens and young adults. This yearâ€™s goal is to fill 5,000 positions.

“When amazing companies like AT&T step up to the plate and offer opportunities for our young people, it means they are committed to investing in the future of our great city,” said Mayor Turner. “This summer, they will also learn essential job skills such as time management and financial literacy which may ultimately help them with their careers.”

The funding underscores AT&Tâ€™s commitment to students and education, and to ensuring students have the skills necessary to participate in a 21st Century economy and workforce.

“AT&T is proud to support the Mayorâ€™s Hire Houston Youth program,” said Kerrick Henny, VP, External Affairs, AT&T-Texas. “We are committed to ensuring the next generation has the skills necessary to compete in a thriving, dynamic economy. Through our Aspire program, we are investing in students today â€“ at home, in the classroom and at work â€“ to prepare them for success tomorrow.”

The contribution is part of AT&T Aspire, the companyâ€™s signature education initiative focused on school success and career readiness. With an unwavering commitment to data-driven education outcomes, AT&T Aspire has impacted more than 1 million students since its launch in 2008.