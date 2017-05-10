Austin… Here She Comes!

Marshall High Salutatorian Awarded Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship; UT-Austin Bound

The University of Texas has landed one of Fort Bend ISD’s shining young stars, as 17-year-old Sharde T’Neal Shorter has decided to attend the university on a $20k scholarship, as well as being the recipient of several other scholarships, including a $20k Metropolitan scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (HLS&R).

Shorter, who is graduating as the Salutatorian from Thurgood Marshall High School in Fort Bend County, will be majoring in Biology, where she has plans to become a Molecular Biologist and Cancer Research Doctor.

In addition to the scholarships from the University of Texas at Austin and the HLS&R, Shorter also received scholarships from the Texas Legislative Black Caucus on behalf of State Rep. Ron Reynolds ($4k); Alpha Kappa Alpha-Mu Kappa Omega Chapter ($1k); Men for Change ($1k); and Exchange Club ($1k).

While at Marshall, Shorter has served as co-captain of the Mystic Dance Team, National Honor Society – Vice President, Peer Assistant Leadership Skills (PALS) Mentor; and as a member of Student Council.

Shorter, and her fellow Buffs, will be graduating on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.

On behalf of the entire Forward Times staff, we salute you Sharde T’Neal Shorter for your outstanding academic success and wish you well in your future endeavors.