Ava DuVernay’s 13th Documentary

Ava DuVernay’s latest project, 13th is a documentary that connects the dots between the 13th amendment and the epidemic of mass incarceration in the United States. The documentary features a host of experts, enthusiasts, activists, and those who have weathered the criminal justice system. Their research and experience help explore the coded language and the business of incarceration. DuVernay was clear about her intentions for the film saying, “I believe in fortification and I believe that at this time, we should be fortifying ourselves through knowledge, through self-care, through community. All of these speak through art. It’s really about rallying around this moment and taking in a totality of what it is, and making it internal in whatever way that means to you. If you know all this stuff, great. Pass it on. If you don’t know it, know it. You need to know it.” The documentary is available on Netflix right now. Though your blood may boil, and it is tough to watch, in the end, you will be armed with invaluable knowledge.