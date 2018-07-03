Award-Winning Journalist Roland S. Martin to Launch Daily Digital Show #RolandMartinUnfiltered

Award-winning journalist, author, TV host and multimedia entrepreneur Roland S. Martin will launch #RolandMartinUnfiltered, a daily digital show, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. The show will report on news and current events that are important to people of color, covering a wide range of topics including politics, social justice, sports, education, business, finance, entertainment and pop culture.

“#RolandMartinUnfiltered is an independent news source that will address many of the top stories today that are largely ignored by mainstream media,” said Martin who will produce the show through his company, Nu Vision Media, Inc. “In my career, I have focused on many of these issues: voter suppression, HBCUs, the increasing wealth gap in America, and we will continue to do so in an unapologetic and unfiltered way.”

#RolandMartinUnfiltered is set to be a truly digital experience that will stream live daily on Facebook, YouTube, Periscope and Instagram TV, and will be available on-demand on a multitude of digital platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Google Chromecast and more. The daily digital show will be “powered by the people” and will incorporate real-time interactions and commentary from the viewers.

The digital show format will feature in-depth discussions and one-on-one interviews with authors, artists, athletes, entertainment personalities, and other top names in education, public policy, and academia. In addition, #RolandMartinUnfiltered will hit the road and stream live events across the country, such as speeches, summits, conferences, town halls, and staple entertainment events.

Martin, who has nearly 2 million social media followers, has always been a pioneer in the digital space. The founding editor of Tom Joyner’s BlackAmericaWeb.com, he launched the first Black news source audio podcast in 2005 and the first Black news video podcast in 2006. He has also launched and written for a variety of other Black and mainstream media websites in his career.

Known for being a ‘tenacious truth seeker’ and ‘relentless journalist,’ Martin hosted TV One Cable Network’s NewsOneNow for four years, where he made history for the first daily morning show to focus on news, politics and current events explicitly from an African American perspective. From 2009 to 2013, he hosted the award-winning TV One Sunday morning news show, Washington Watch. Many of his devoted fans have expressed the importance of having Martin’s candid commentary and representation of people of color back on the air.

Among Martin’s supporters is the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), one of the underwriters of #RolandMartinUnfiltered.

“Roland Martin is one of our country’s most fearless and incisive commentators, someone who speaks truth to power in a way that moves people to bold action,” said Lee Saunders, president of AFSCME. “Roland gets it. He understands the role the labor movement plays in giving working people – especially communities of color and women – a strong voice, a fair shake and a ladder to the middle class. He connects the dots between racial justice and economic justice. On behalf of 1.6 million AFSCME members, I’m proud and excited to launch this partnership with him. Martin is equally excited for this opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless.”

Martin sums it up: “Now is the time for us to speak truth to power. Now is the time for us to control our narrative and have a voice that represents our interests and concerns. Now is the time to fight against fake news and the folks who wish to do our community harm,” said Martin. “Let’s mark a new chapter for an independent news source that, in the words of the late, great Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, is unbought and unbossed!”

For more information, please visit RolandMartinUnfiltered.com. And stay connected with Martin via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Periscope (@rolandsmartin).