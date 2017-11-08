B.o.B Says There’s No Evidence Slave Trade Ever Happened

B.o.B.’s penchant for conspiracy theories just got even more far-fetched with his latest egregiously unpopular opinion on the Atlantic Slave Trade.

According to the 28-year-old rapper, slave ships fail to exist ― simply because the 400 years Black and brown people were enslaved didn’t actually occur. On Wednesday (Nov. 1), B.o.B. took to Instagram to share an undated video of a theorist speaking on this theory in great length. “They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship? They can find a billion-year-old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships,” the “Don’t Let Me Fall” rapper captioned the post.

Contrary to Bobby Ray’s beliefs, the evidence that slave ships existed right here, on this round Earth, lies directly in our nation’s capital at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture. Not to mention, the hundreds of pages of Google search results which document slave trade journals and papers.

This sort of controversial and erroneous social media content shouldn’t necessarily surprise those who have followed the rapper’s career over the past year. Back in September, B.o.B started a GoFundMe campaign so that he could prove, once and for all, that the Earth is flat. Calling himself “Flat Earth Bob,” he made a video message for his fans that said “I’m starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve. I’m looking for the curve.”