Bahamasair Successfully Launches New Nonstop Flights From Houston to Nassau

ABOVE: Bahamasair tourism PR team visits Forward Times headquarters: Jeffrey L. Boney, Prescott Young, Kelly Hodges, Jeannie Gibson, Khadijah Johnson, Karen Carter Richards and Woodrow Wilson

The Forward Times was recently on hand to help celebrate the historic, inaugural non-stop, Bahamasair flight between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau, Bahamas, connecting the 12th busiest airport in North America with one of the top tourism destinations in the Caribbean.

The inaugural flight received a grand send off from IAH on the morning of November 16th, where dignitaries from The Bahamas and Houston gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

IAH General Manager, Ted Kitchens was one of the speakers at the ribbon cutting in Houston.

“Bush Intercontinental airport is the only airport in North America to have non-stop service to all six continents on the globe,” said Kitchens. “Here at Bush airport, passengers have a packed menu of both domestic and international destinations to choose from. Bahamasair is a fantastic addition to the roster of quality airlines providing service to those great leisure destinations.”

Also in attendance at the Houston early morning ceremony, Bahamasair Chairman, Orville “Tommy” Turnquest pledged that the airline will provide great service and an excellent customer experience.

“As we launch this route, we trust that the travelling public will consider Bahamasair as their first choice when travelling to and from The Bahamas from Houston,” said Turnquest. “We are satisfied that we are ready to meet the challenge to grow this route exponentially.”

With its new international service, Bahamasair has tapped into a market that now allows the national flag carrier the ability to bring travelers directly from the Southwest United States to The Bahamas via the busy Houston hub.

Houston area travelers will be able to enjoy bi-weekly service that will leave Houston at 8:00 a.m. every Monday and Thursday, arriving in Nassau by 11:10 a.m., and that will leave Nassau at 4:00 p.m. every Sunday and Wednesday, arriving in Houston by 7:10 p.m., giving visitors enough time to make connecting flights to any of the beautiful Islands of The Bahamas.

Nassau not only boasts some of the finest luxury resorts, casinos, restaurants and shopping districts in The Bahamas, but it is also the ideal destination to get a taste of an authentic Bahamian experience. From historical museums and culinary food tours, to fishing, diving, snorkeling and boating, there are plenty of attractions and activities for families, couples, groups of friends and solo travelers to enjoy, especially those seeking to travel from Houston.

“Providing more travel options that offer beauty and splendor, such as that of The Bahamas, is part of the Houston Airport System’s mission,” said Mario Diaz, Houston Airport Systems Director. “Partnering with Bahamasair is one more way we connect Houstonians with the wonderful cultures of the world.”

Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Bahamasair, the Honourable Dionisio D’Aguilar, led a group of Sr. Bahamas Tourism dignitaries and airport officials in welcoming Bahamasair’s Boeing 737-500, as it landed in The Bahamas with 115 passengers.

The flight was greeted by the festive, traditional sights and sounds of Bahamian Junkanoo and a brief ceremony was followed by a reception that offered guests, including the international media, with a taste of the Bahamas including – Sky Juice (gin and coconut water) and Bahamian conch salad.

Bahamasair is now offering a special introductory rate of $445 round trip including taxes, making an island getaway inexpensive and convenient for the holidays. Passengers will receive complimentary refreshments, snacks, and their first bag checked free. Bahamasair also offers connections to thirteen Bahamas Out Islands including Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini and Exuma. Be sure to tell them that you saw it in the Forward Times.