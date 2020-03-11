Barbara Martin: The Supremes Original Member, Passes Away

Barbara Martin, one of the original members of the legendary 1960s Motown girl group, The Supremes, passed away on March 4, 2020. She was 76 years old.

The Detroit singer was part of the group when they signed to Motown Records in 1961 and she sang on their first album, Meet the Supremes. She contributed to their beloved Motown sound.

Supreme member Mary Wilson confirmed Martin’s death on her official Facebook and Twitter pages on Thursday by simply writing, “Barbara Martin passed” along with broken heart and teardrop emojis.

It is not clear how Martin passed away.

“Our hearts go out to Barbara’s family and friends. Once a Supreme, always a Supreme,” said The Supremes’ official Facebook page.

Martin joined the group as a replacement for Betty McGlown in 1960 when the ladies were a quartet and first known as The Primettes. She was featured as a lead vocalist on some tracks including, “(He’s) Seventeen,” according to The BBC.

She left the group in 1962 before they achieved international success. She was never replaced and the quartet became best known as a trio with Ross, Wilson and Florence Ballard. The group would go on to record hits like “Stop in the Name of Love” and “Baby Love.”