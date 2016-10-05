Bearkats Establish Dominance over Lumberjacks at Battle of the Piney Woods

The Sam Houston State Bearkats rolled past the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the 91st Battle of the Piney Woods 63-28. This series is the oldest in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in Texas.

The Bearkats got on the board early after quarterback Jeremi Briscoe found Yedidiah Louis for a 37-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. The Bearkats kept their foot on the gas with Briscoe throwing a deep ball to Davion Davis for a 57-yard touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, the Bearkats were all over the Lumberjacks 28-0. The Bearkats continued their dominant scoring performance into the second quarter with Briscoe hooking up with receiver Nathan Stewart for his second touchdown of the game. The Lumberjacks were finally able to get on the board in the second quarter, when quarterback Zach Conque hit Jabralon Allen for an 18-yard touchdown. The Bearkats quickly answered that touchdown with Briscoe connecting with Louis again for a 17-yard touchdown. At the end of the half, the Bearkats remained in the lead 42-7. The Bearkats continued their offensive dominance after the half, and showed why they are the No. 2 team in the FCS. The Bearkats’ passing game was unstoppable. Quarterback Briscoe threw for 438 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Bearkats’ Stewart had 5 receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. In a losing effort, Lumberjacks quarterback Hunter Taylor entered the game in place of Conque and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Tamrick Pace had 144 yards and 11 receptions.