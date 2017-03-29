Best Spring Energy Boosters

SPRING IS HERE! SPRING IS HERE! IT’S THE BEST TIME OF THE YEAR! Why not get your energy boost going early? We crave and lust after it and would almost give our juggler vein to get it…ENERGY! If you are like me, ladies, your world goes 100 miles per hour, you’re very sleep deprived and love breathless lives. Busy Divas, we need to RECHARGE our days and get more out of life.

Take one day at a time and try these energy boosters to get you through the day:

– VEGETABLE JUICE: consuming fresh vegetable juice can be a shock to your body…in a good way, of course. Juicing causes the veggies to lose a nice amount of fiber, thus, making it easier for your body to absorb and digest the nutrients of the vegetables. Since your body does not have to work as hard to digest and reap the nutritional benefits, you will notice increased energy. In addition, drinking your veggies will help eliminate toxins from the body while, at the same time, feeding the cells in your body.

– EAT FEWER CARBS AND MORE GRAINS: While carbs do provide your body with energy, food loaded with carbs can leave you feeling energy deprived. Have you ever noticed that carbs such as sugary drinks, cookies, and processed foods give you a quick energy boost? Yet it’s quickly followed by a crash as your blood sugar spikes and then drops? A better alternative is to eat whole-grains and carbs with a low-glycemic level. The body takes longer to digest them, thus, avoiding the crash and burn effect. Nuts, legumes, sweet potatoes, oats, and brown rice are all low-glycemic carbohydrates that will provide the body with a steady supply of energy.

– EXERCISE DAILY: I know this seems contradictory to boosting energy. If anything, one would think that it zaps the energy level. Well, take comfort in the fact that incorporating regular exercise will actually boost energy levels. Engaging in physical activity on a regular basis sends oxygen and nutrients to your body’s cells, helping your heart and lungs work more efficiently and boosting energy levels.

So, busy ladies, let’s slow down enough to do what it will take to get and keep that energy level up and going. GO GET YOUR ENERGY!