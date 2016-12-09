Best of Times… Worst of Times; Why This May Truly Be Black America’s Moment

“What is weez gon’ do?”, she asked. She approached me with watery eyes, obviously disturbed to the soul by the results of the 2016 presidential election. Everyone is worried about how we will “survive” a Donald Trump administration; as if a Clinton administration would have been our chariot to freedom. Black America is still comatose at the thought of Trump being the man to come behind the first Black president. His administration is already looking like the 1935 Class of the Ku Klux Klan and Black folk are either on the way back to church or headed to the pawn shop to purchase a pistol. Everyone keeps asking what are we going to do. My answer; We’re going to do what we should have been doing in the first place. It’s time for us to do us.

One of my mentors always reminds me that in all adversity there is opportunity. If fecal matter can be used to fertilize grass then anything (even a Trump administration) can be used facilitate growth into independence. I, personally, am happy to have survived the Obama administration. The illusion of inclusion that a Black presidency gave to Black America was dangerous to our future. The truth is, a Black man is about to leave the White House; and it is still White. Trump’s win sounds the alarm for Black America. Had Hillary won it would have been likened to hitting the “snooze button.” The truth is, at some point, you would have had to wake up anyway. It’s time for us to do us.

I can think of at least three things that the meteoric political rise of Donald Trump has done for Black America.

1) AMERICA’S POLITICAL SYSTEM IS A JOKE – The skirt has been lifted. America’s political systems has been outed as the window dressing, media manipulated, money driven, circus that it has always been. NOBODY has cemented this into America’s history like Donald Trump. If it weren’t “all a game” then how does a Vanilla flavored Don King become your president? Any political system that allows Trump to become the Commander-in-Chief is obviously compromised and corrupt. Even Trump, himself, said the process is controlled by moneyed interests and admitted participating in it as a businessman for many years. He stood on the stage beside his Republican contenders and admitted to having at some point paid many of them off. We have never seen a candidate “keep it as real” about the political system’s “pay to play” dynamics. If Black America had any hope in America’s political system (to solve our problems) Donald Trump’s campaign should have served as a sure sign that it was not designed to do that. If it were a reputable process there would have been no way a “gamer” like Trump could have won. Any Black person in America who still thinks voting is the key to our salvation I have some Fiji water from Flint, Michigan to sell you.

2) AMERICA HAS NOT CHANGED – The emergence of the first Black president had many foolishly declaring we live in a post-racial America. Then Trump “backdoors” the country and promises to “make America great again.” These words brought the true face of this country out of the shadows and into the light. He became a galvanizing figure for those who hated Obama with a passion. He became the spokesperson for the hundreds of White-supremacist militias that got off the ground once Obama became president. Protests at Trump rallies turned into shouting, shoving and spitting expeditions where his supporters aggressively attacked activists exercising their constitutional right to protest. Much of the footage was identical to protests that took place in the Sixties during the Civil Rights movement. We no longer hear utterances of a post-racial America anymore. The Trump campaign exposed the truth. THERE IS NO WAY TRUMP COULD STOP HIS RADICAL AND RACIST RHETORIC. Even if he’d lost, you would have still had to deal with them. They teach your children, make your coffee at Starbucks, perform surgery on our people and show up in badge and uniform when we call 911. America is like a crack head who swears before God she has kicked the habit. Racism is her drug of choice. Trump sold her some dope in public and showed her she hasn’t kicked the habit. America is as racist as she has ever been. The Trump campaign has helped to make that crystal clear. I appreciate that.

3) BLACK AMERICA LOOKED IN THE MIRROR – The atmosphere created by Trump’s ideas has given us a crystal clear picture of where we stand in this country. Fifty years after the Civil Rights movement and WE ARE BACK AT SQUARE ONE. The Activist Queen Fannie Lou Hamer said, “If the White man gives you anything, just remember when he gets ready he will take it back.” This includes the Voting Rights bill. America’s disdain for the sons and daughters of Africa has never been more evident and I have never in my lifetime witnessed so many of my people awakened, aware and active. The only thing missing are the “Whites Only” signs, but there are enough indirect, in-your face signs that the white paper ones are no longer necessary. A good look in a clean mirror never hurt anyone. At least we are clear on where we stand.

I call it the “Best of Times; Worst of Times” because conditions like these will cause the best of us to do what we should have been doing in the first place. We must unite like never before to become independent of a system that does not value Black life. We must now build our own economic, educational and political systems to ensure a future for our children. If we fail to do this we will experience the worst of times. So lift your heads high, Black America. Trump’s plan will not frustrate God’s plan for His people. Just as Joseph became ruler in the land wherein he was once a slave, we will someday take our rightful place as rulers. It is OUR TIME, Black people.