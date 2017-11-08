BET To Release “The Bobby Brown Story” in Fall 2018

After the stellar job they did with the New Edition Story, it only makes sense that BET would be entrusted to share the life of the group’s most notorious member, Bobby Brown. Not only will the network pick up Brown’s story where the New Edition biopic left off; according to Deadline, Woody McClain the actor who portrayed Brown in the biopic will reprise his role as the R&B singer, or King of R&B depending on who you ask.

Abdul Williams and Jesse Collins are back on board, writing and executive producing respectively as they did for the New Edition biopic.

The story will highlight what happened in Brown’s life once he left the group, including his success, his romance with Janet Jackson, and his marriage to Whitney Houston.

Taking place over 30 years, the story will also include Brown’s foray into drug dealing before he made it as a solo act.

The story is also said to be one of redemption, with Brown learning, through sobriety to be a better man, husband and father after he remarried in 2012.

While McClain will come back on board, casting for the roles of other central figures in Brown’s story, including Houston, Bobbi Kristina, Jackson, Teddy Riley, L.A. Reid, Babyface and others are still underway.

If it’s anything like the New Edition story–and all the elements are in place to suggest that it will be– we’re in for a treat.