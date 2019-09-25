Bette Midler Dragged After Calling on Beyonce Fans to Defeat Trump

The BeyHive is calling on actress Bette Midler to fall back after she suggested Beyonce should help mobilize against President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential bid. However, her attempts to use the superstar’s fanbase for her political agenda quickly backfired.

Taking to Twitter, the “Hocus Pocus” star urged Beyonce to call on her millions of followers to rock the vote in 2020.

“Beyoncé has 133 million Instagram followers,” Midler tweeted. “More than double the people who voted for Trump. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the #BeyHive mobilized to defeat him? I also wouldn’t mind if a regular bee hive f****d his s**t up.”

Not only were members of the BeyHive offended by Midler’s request, journalist Jemele Hill also came to the singer’s defense.

“Being that 98 percent of Black women voted against Donald Trump, you should probably hit up Katy Perry or Taylor Swift,” Hill responded. “Stop depending on Black Women to save everybody.”

Others shared her sentiment, noting that the majority of black women didn’t vote for Trump in the first place.

Several commenters pointed out that white women are mostly to blame for Trump’s win as many failed to show up to the polls in support of Hillary Clinton.

“Why, exactly, is that *our* job? Holla at the 52% of your folks who wouldn’t support their own. Gather them first, and some of them are in the hive…” one user wrote.

According to Newsweek: “2016 election exit polls found 53 percent of white women voted for the real estate mogul while 94 percent of black women and 69 percent of Latinas opted for Clinton.”

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z publicly endorsed Clinton during the 2016 election. Beyoncé even gave a speech during Clinton’s of State’s rally in Ohio, telling voters to “think about the future of our daughters, of our sons, and vote for someone who cares about them as much as we do.”